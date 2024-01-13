Celebrating election victory, PDP vows to serve Bhutan

President expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support, outlines the party’s immediate plans

As jubilations reverberate across the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) camp, in the aftermath of the just concluded general elections for the National Assembly (NA), a triumphant PDP, poised to govern the country for the next five years expressed deep gratitude and humility for the trust bestowed upon them by the Bhutanese people.

In a statement following the election results, party President Dasho Tshering Tobgay remarked, “The PDP is deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence placed in us by the people of Bhutan. This overwhelming support is a testament to the people’s belief in our vision for a better, inclusive future. We remain grateful for this opportunity to serve His Majesty and our nation. We will strive to fulfill the aspirations of every Bhutanese citizen.”

The party’s immediate focus is on ensuring a smooth transition and forming a government that truly represents the hopes and dreams of all Bhutanese citizens. The President outlined the party’s commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders and upholding the principles of democracy, inclusivity, and progress as they set the course for the future.

While the formation of the new government is underway, the PDP remains cautious about prematurely finalizing ministerial portfolios during the ten-day cooling/petition period. However, the party emphasized its commitment to selecting competent individuals dedicated to serving the nation with integrity. The goal is to create a balanced and capable team that will address the diverse needs of Bhutanese society, fostering growth and stability.

The President extended a heartfelt message to the people of Bhutan following the election victory, stating, “To the people of Bhutan, your faith in our vision and your enthusiastic participation in the democratic process are truly inspiring. The outcome is a collective one, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you. Together, let us embark on a journey of unity and progress, ensuring that every Bhutanese can contribute to and benefit from our shared prosperity. Your voices will guide our actions, and your dreams will shape our future. Thank you for entrusting us with this responsibility.”

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu Bhutan