CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) refunded approximately Nu 0.7 million to consumers in 2024, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance consumer protection.

During the year, the CCAA received 129 complaints, with 114 filed by individuals. The majority — 89 complaints — originated from Thimphu Thromde, and nearly half (53%) were related to breaches of terms and conditions.

In an earlier interview with Business Bhutan, a CCAA official suggested that the high number of complaints regarding breaches of terms and conditions could be attributed to unclear or complex contractual terms, making it difficult for consumers to fully understand their rights and obligations.

Additionally, a significant number of complaints concerned the supply of defective or sub-standard products and the sale of goods at inflated prices through deceptive practices. Beyond facilitating refunds, the department also repaired and replaced numerous defective products, imposed penalties amounting to Nu 1 million, and closed down several businesses operating illegally under the law.

As part of its strategic consumer protection measures, the CCAA conducted preemptive market surveillance, inspecting 2,207 business entities across 75 towns in 17 dzongkhags. The inspections covered various businesses, including petroleum retail outlets, hotels and restaurants, hardware stores, garment shops, and grocery stores. Officials from the Bhutan Food & Drug Authority (BFDA), Bhutan Standards Bureau (BSB), and Regional Offices for Industry, Commerce, and Employment (ROICEs) participated in the surveillance.

During these inspections, businesses selling expired goods or food unfit for consumption were fined more than Nu 0.2 million. The department also issued directives to businesses failing to meet statutory market requirements, either demanding immediate rectification or granting a set timeframe for compliance.

Furthermore, the CCAA monitored over fifty e-commerce entities to ensure continuous compliance with regulatory standards.

With increasing cross-border trade and growing risks of disputes between consumers and foreign businesses, the CCAA has strengthened international collaboration. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Bangladeshi counterpart, complementing an existing MoU with Thailand’s Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). Plans are also underway to establish a similar agreement with India.

The CCAA prioritizes evidence-based policymaking to enhance market oversight. It conducts studies and research to understand market dynamics, identify supply chain weaknesses, detect anti-competitive practices, and assess consumer welfare issues.

A key milestone in these efforts is the drafting of a competition bill, aimed at addressing current enforcement limitations, preventing monopolistic behavior, and promoting fair business practices. The bill is ready for submission to Parliament.

