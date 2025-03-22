CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers
CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers
CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers
Imports of Agricultural and Livestock Commodities Rise Amidst Challenges in Bhutan’s Agricultural Sector
From Fields to Factories: Bhutan’s Climate-Driven Migration and the Search for Stability
GMC Receives Proposals from Spiritual Leaders- Constructions Set to Begin
524 Candidates Register for Reintegration Program
Trending Now
CCAA receives seven complaints in November

CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) refunded approximately Nu 0.7 million to consumers in 2024, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance consumer protection.

During the year, the CCAA received 129 complaints, with 114 filed by individuals. The majority — 89 complaints — originated from Thimphu Thromde, and nearly half (53%) were related to breaches of terms and conditions.

In an earlier interview with Business Bhutan, a CCAA official suggested that the high number of complaints regarding breaches of terms and conditions could be attributed to unclear or complex contractual terms, making it difficult for consumers to fully understand their rights and obligations.

Additionally, a significant number of complaints concerned the supply of defective or sub-standard products and the sale of goods at inflated prices through deceptive practices. Beyond facilitating refunds, the department also repaired and replaced numerous defective products, imposed penalties amounting to Nu 1 million, and closed down several businesses operating illegally under the law.

As part of its strategic consumer protection measures, the CCAA conducted preemptive market surveillance, inspecting 2,207 business entities across 75 towns in 17 dzongkhags. The inspections covered various businesses, including petroleum retail outlets, hotels and restaurants, hardware stores, garment shops, and grocery stores. Officials from the Bhutan Food & Drug Authority (BFDA), Bhutan Standards Bureau (BSB), and Regional Offices for Industry, Commerce, and Employment (ROICEs) participated in the surveillance.

During these inspections, businesses selling expired goods or food unfit for consumption were fined more than Nu 0.2 million. The department also issued directives to businesses failing to meet statutory market requirements, either demanding immediate rectification or granting a set timeframe for compliance.

Furthermore, the CCAA monitored over fifty e-commerce entities to ensure continuous compliance with regulatory standards.

With increasing cross-border trade and growing risks of disputes between consumers and foreign businesses, the CCAA has strengthened international collaboration. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Bangladeshi counterpart, complementing an existing MoU with Thailand’s Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB). Plans are also underway to establish a similar agreement with India.

The CCAA prioritizes evidence-based policymaking to enhance market oversight. It conducts studies and research to understand market dynamics, identify supply chain weaknesses, detect anti-competitive practices, and assess consumer welfare issues.

A key milestone in these efforts is the drafting of a competition bill, aimed at addressing current enforcement limitations, preventing monopolistic behavior, and promoting fair business practices. The bill is ready for submission to Parliament.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

 

Post Views: 357
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers
CCAA Refunds Nu 0.7 Million to Consumers