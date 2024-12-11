CCAA receives seven complaints in November

In November, the Competition & Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) received a total of seven complaints. Of these, four have been successfully resolved, while the remaining three are still under investigation and undergoing the redress process.

The resolved complaints were addressed through mediation, ensuring that both parties reached a satisfactory resolution. One complaint, which raised concerns about a suspected Ponzi scheme operated by Cash Credit Trading, has been referred to the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) for further investigation. The CCAA continues to monitor and act on consumer grievances, working in collaboration with other authorities to ensure consumer protection and fair market practices.

A total of 485 business entities across four dzongkhags—Trashigang, Trashiyangtse, Punakha, and Gasa—were inspected in November 2024. A combined 164 businesses in Punakha and 29 in Gasa were inspected from November 18-30, 2024 by the Authority.

From these businesses, 94 included fruits and vegetables, cereals and dried fish; 90 groceries; 60 hotels and restaurants; 14 meat retailers; 8 garment and footwear; 7 automobile workshops; 6 handicrafts; 4 petroleum retail outlets (PROs); 2 hardware; 2 tailoring; 2 beauty parlor and salons; and, 2 bakeries.

It was found during the inspection that 100% or all the PROs met the minimum fuel quality standard. It was also found that 99% of packaged goods were accurately measured while 1% fell below the labeled weight.

With regard to compliance in issuing cash memos, around 71% of the businesses were found to be issuing it, while 29% failed to issue receipts. Likewise, 80% of the businesses were found to be selling properly labeled goods, while 20% of the businesses did not have proper labeling.

Majority of the businesses in these two dzongkhags were found to be using standard and calibrated weighing machines in their shops. Around 88% were found to be using calibrated weighing devices while only 12% were found to be using uncalibrated devices.

The CCAA undertook drastic measures with those who failed the inspection. Immediate corrective actions were taken where possible, including weight adjustments of underweight locally packed produce.

Moreover, businesses were given a 14-day period to address issues such as uncalibrated weighing devices, malfunctioning nozzles and pumps, prepare cash-memos, and illegible signboards. Devices that were found to be dysfunctional or inaccurate were prohibited from use until repaired and calibrated.

Meanwhile, The CCAA received a total of 129 complaints in the past fiscal year of which 114 complaints were individual complaints. There were 89 complaints from Thimphu Thromde which was the highest when compared with other dzongkhags and Thromdes. Approximately half of the complaints pertained to breach of terms and conditions by the business. There were substantial incidences of complaints related to supply of defective or sub-standard products and sale of goods at much higher prices through deception.

Refund of approximately Nu 0.7 Million was facilitated to various consumers during the year.

In response to the growing popularity of online business in the country and the elevated risk they pose to consumers, stepping up surveillance of such businesses was crucial. Apart from lookout for any suspicious looking online businesses operating in Bhutan with the intention to warn consumers or to stop them, the CCAA contacted and monitored the fifty plus registered ecommerce entities that are in operation to ensure their compliance to regulatory requirements at all times.

