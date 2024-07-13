CCAA drafts Competition Bill

…to Strengthen Market Economy and Consumer Welfare

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA), operating under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) has developed a Competition Bill aimed at addressing enforcement limitations and protecting market competition. This initiative was highlighted in the CCAA’s annual report for 2023-2024, released on July 9, 2024.

The Competition Bill is poised to create a conducive legislative environment by rectifying current limitations in enforcing and safeguarding market competition. According to the report, the bill is now prepared for submission to Parliament.

The report underscores that despite the existence of a competition policy, it lacks legal authority to effectively regulate market practices and prevent anti-competitive behavior. The bill seeks to streamline market operations, prevent monopolistic practices, and promote fair business conduct.

Drafting of the bill has received support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The background of the bill proposal emphasizes that a healthy competition culture is essential for economic efficiency and a well-functioning economy. It drives firm performance and efficiency, resulting in lower prices, higher quality goods and services, increased innovation, and expanded consumer choices. This culture ensures effective resource utilization, prevents abuse of market power, and promotes allocative and productive efficiencies.

Competitive markets establish a level playing field, enabling new and efficient firms to thrive while prompting underperforming ones to exit. Conversely, anti-competitive behaviors such as monopolies, oligopolies, and market cartels lead to higher prices, entry barriers, and artificial scarcity, thereby undermining quality and consumer choice. Such practices also limit opportunities for low-income entrepreneurs and investors, exacerbating economic inequality and stifling innovation and growth.

A robust competition policy is crucial for stimulating market activity, promoting self-regulation, and safeguarding consumer welfare while fostering inclusive economic development. Effective enforcement of competition laws within a supportive policy framework is essential for nurturing a competitive market culture.

Government interventions through legislative, regulatory, and institutional reforms are necessary to address market failures caused by anti-competitive practices and inadequate regulations. These measures ensure effective self-regulation of markets, thereby maintaining optimal production levels and consumer choice.

The recently proposed Competition Bill aims to strengthen a market-based economy by promoting fair and healthy competition. It seeks to dismantle entry barriers for new enterprises and prevent abuse of market power by monopolies and oligopolies.

Central to the proposal is the integration of competition as a guiding principle across relevant policies and laws, emphasizing greater reliance on market forces. The bill aims to foster sustained competition to enhance efficiency, spur innovation, and maximize consumer welfare.

Promoting market self-regulation and dynamism is another primary objective of the bill. It aims to prevent anti-competitive behaviors, including abuse of dominance, mergers and acquisitions that stifle competition, cartels, and other restrictive market practices.

To ensure robust enforcement, the bill proposes establishing a strong institutional and regulatory framework. This framework will provide regulatory mechanisms and tools to address market failures and prevent rent-seeking behaviors, ensuring that interventions by authorities are predictable and fair.

Ultimately, the Competition Bill aims to enhance economic efficiency, accelerate economic growth, boost productivity, and stimulate investment. By fostering a more competitive marketplace, the bill aims to drive economic progress and enhance overall consumer welfare.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu