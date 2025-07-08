CARLEP’s Support to Poultry Farmers Boosts School Nutrition Initiative

As Bhutan rolls out the “One-Child, One-Egg” initiative to combat nutritional deficiencies among school children, local poultry farmers in the eastern dzongkhags are stepping up to meet the demand, thanks to the strategic support of the Commercial Agriculture and Resilient Livelihoods Enhancement Programme (CARLEP).

This national initiative, which ensures each student receives a daily egg through school feeding programs, is a cornerstone of Bhutan’s efforts to enhance child nutrition. The success of this program is increasingly linked to the growing capacity of local poultry farmers, especially in rural areas, who are now key suppliers to schools and institutions.

CARLEP, implemented under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has played a pivotal role in empowering farmers through financial support, capacity building, and infrastructure development. The initiative is in alignment with the Food and Nutrition Security Policy of 2023, which emphasizes the importance of locally produced, nutritious foods for the healthy growth of children.

One inspiring example is Kintu, a 36-year-old farmer from Darjayling Chiwog under Yangnyer Gewog in Trashigang. After returning home from the Middle East, Kintu defied social stigmas to establish a poultry farm on a once-overlooked 14.3-acre plot of land called Tshowongpoktor.

With a Nu 1.9 million investment under a 60:40 cost-sharing model supported by CARLEP, he procured 2,000 pullets from Gyalpozhing in May 2024. Today, he manages around 1,900 laying hens, supplying eggs to Daliphangma Primary School, Gongthung Middle Secondary School, and various wholesale shops in Trashigang.

His eggs are sold to schools at Nu 11.5 per piece and to wholesalers at Nu 2,200 per carton. In 2024 alone, Kintu earned a profit of approximately Nu 0.15 million. While the journey has been rewarding, he continues to face challenges operating the farm alone and hopes to modernize with mechanized feeders and improved disease prevention systems.

Another local entrepreneur, Tenzin Wangda, runs the Samzang Gongphel Poultry Farm in Trashigang. With Nu 0.75 million in matching support from CARLEP, he now operates a farm with around 2,500 birds, supplying eggs at Nu 330 per tray to Rangjung town. Tenzin aims to expand his supply directly to schools, although he remains cautious of competition from the Bhutan Livestock Development Corporation.

According to Bhutan’s 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index, 20.7% of children live below the poverty line, with a significant proportion aged between 7 and 10. For many of these children, school meals are their primary source of nutrition, making initiatives like “One-Child, One-Egg” vital to their growth and development.

Starting in the 2025 academic year, approximately 32,000 students across 300 pilot schools will benefit from the program. By sourcing eggs locally, Bhutan not only addresses child malnutrition but also strengthens rural livelihoods and supports sustainable agricultural development.

CARLEP’s interventions are contributing significantly to the nation’s broader development goals of food and nutrition security. By supporting farmers like Kintu and Tenzin, the program fosters local entrepreneurship, generates rural employment, and ensures the supply of safe, nutritious, and locally produced food to schools, hospitals, and communities.

Looking ahead, the expansion of such support promises to deepen the impact of school nutrition programs while building a more resilient and self-sufficient agricultural sector. With coordinated efforts and continued investment, Bhutan is making tangible progress in linking agricultural innovation with human development.

This story is supported by the Commercial Agriculture and Resilient Livelihoods Enhancement Programme (CARLEP), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, and funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Sangay Rabten from Trashigang