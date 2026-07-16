Capital Market: June Trading Surges 35 Percent Over May Figures

The stock market witnessed a strong rebound in June 2026, with trading activity rising sharply across all major indicators compared to the previous month. According to the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB) Limited figures, the exchange recorded a total trading value of Nu 27,163,819.51 in June, representing a 35.43 percent increase from Nu 20,056,000.80 recorded in May. The surge was accompanied by higher trading volumes, increased investor participation and more active transactions, signaling renewed momentum in Bhutan’s secondary equity market.

The total number of shares traded increased from 455,483 shares in May to 529,630 shares in June, an increase of 74,147 shares, or 16.28 percent.

Market activity also became considerably more vibrant during the month. The number of executed trades climbed from 1,547 transactions in May to 2,675 transactions in June, marking a substantial 72.92 percent growth.

Similarly, the number of market participants continued to expand. Registered users increased from 436 in May to 577 in June, representing an addition of 141 users or 32.34 percent. Meanwhile, the number of listed companies whose shares were traded also increased slightly, rising from 16 symbols in May to 17 symbols in June, suggesting broader market participation across listed securities.

The figures point to a notable strengthening of investor sentiment following a relatively quieter month in May.

Buying Momentum Accelerates

Investor appetite for equities strengthened considerably during June, as reflected in the growth of buying activity. Buy orders rose from 316,296 shares worth Nu 13,664,117.74 in May to 435,369 shares valued at Nu 21,425,797.59 in June. This represents an increase of 119,073 shares, equivalent to 37.64 percent, while the total value of purchases surged by Nu 7.76 million, or 56.80 percent.

The number of buyers also increased significantly. In May, 307 users executed purchase transactions compared to 471 buyers in June, representing a rise of 164 investors, or 53.42 percent.

The growing adoption of RSEB’s digital trading platform has also made it easier for retail investors to participate in the market, contributing to the steady expansion of Bhutan’s investor base.

Selling Activity Also Improves

Selling activity likewise recorded healthy growth during June. The number of shares sold increased from 290,608 shares in May to 384,452 shares in June, representing a growth of 93,844 shares, or 32.29 percent.

The value of shares sold rose from Nu 13,075,397.62 to Nu 19,920,188.25, an increase of Nu 6.84 million, equivalent to 52.35 percent.

Although selling activity strengthened considerably, buying activity outpaced selling in both volume and transaction value during June. Balanced buying and selling activity is generally considered healthy for any stock market, as it provides liquidity while allowing prices to adjust according to investor demand.

Signs of a Maturing Market

The June performance highlights encouraging progress in the development of Bhutan’s capital market. Economists in the country note that higher trading values, greater investor participation and increased transaction frequency indicate that the lone Exchange in the country is becoming a more active platform for investment and capital mobilisation. Rising liquidity also enhances market efficiency by enabling investors to buy and sell shares with greater ease.

“Bhutan’s equity market remains relatively small compared with regional exchanges, but the consistent growth in participation reflects increasing public awareness of stock market investing as an alternative to conventional savings instruments,” said an economist based in Thimphu.

The introduction of digital trading services has further widened access, allowing investors from across the country to participate in the market without relying solely on physical brokerage services.

With all key indicators recording month-on-month growth—including trading value, trading volume, executed transactions, investor participation and buying activity—June emerged as one of the exchange’s strongest months so far in 2026.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu