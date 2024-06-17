CAB’s new ED for revitalizing rules and regulations

Sonam Wangchuk, the newly appointed Executive Director (ED) of the Construction Association of Bhutan (CAB), brings to his role nearly 27 years of dedicated civil service experience, including positions as a communication specialist and Dzongkhag Health officer under the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Encouraged by his peers, Sonam actively engaged in the democratic process, which, while not resulting in electoral success, sparked his interest in the CAB due to its pivotal role in Bhutan’s development.

“As we embark on the 13th Five Year Plan, revitalizing the rules and regulations of CAB is paramount,” Sonam remarked, underscoring his motivation for applying and securing the ED position.

Highlighting his strengths, Sonam emphasized his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), providing a robust foundation for managing organizational and public affairs. Additionally, his adeptness in engaging with people and effectively resolving issues stands as a crucial asset in his leadership role.

Acknowledging his weaknesses, Sonam admitted to being detail-oriented, a trait that may not always be well-received. “I tend to take things to heart, which at times can feel overwhelming,” he candidly shared.

Despite being relatively new to the ED role, Sonam expressed confidence in his ability to lead, supported by experienced authorities from whom he seeks advice and guidance.

Identifying key challenges within CAB, Sonam plans to collaborate with relevant authorities to enhance sector visibility, proposing initiatives such as construction expos for marketing solutions.

Addressing critical issues like funding and procurement, Sonam advocates for necessary changes to the procurement process to ensure a steady workflow within the construction sector, emphasizing the importance of government support.

Furthermore, Sonam stresses the need to build trust between the government and industry stakeholders while advocating for capacity-building initiatives to leverage opportunities in Bhutan’s development as a Mindfulness City.

Sonam welcomed the recent lifting of the housing and construction loan moratorium, recognizing its significance for sectoral operations and growth. He also emphasized the CAB’s need for increased funding, having communicated these concerns to relevant ministries with hopes for positive outcomes.

“In reforming the procurement process and updating regulations, we aim to revive the construction sector to its full potential,” Sonam asserted, highlighting the sector’s pivotal role in contributing meaningfully to Bhutan’s socio-economic landscape.

Looking ahead to his term, Sonam aims to prioritize human capacity-building initiatives, ensuring the sector’s readiness to engage effectively in all construction-related endeavors.

Sonam Wangchuk’s proactive stance extends beyond immediate challenges to long-term sustainability and resilience in the construction sector. He envisions CAB playing a pivotal role in capacity-building initiatives, ensuring that Bhutanese professionals are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the sector’s evolving demands.

Looking ahead, Sonam Wangchuk is committed to enhancing CAB’s role as a catalyst for socio-economic development in Bhutan. His strategic vision encompasses not only revitalizing infrastructure but also promoting sustainable practices that align with Bhutan’s unique environmental and cultural heritage.

Under his visionary leadership, CAB is poised to navigate complexities, drive transformative reforms, and propel Bhutan’s construction sector towards a future marked by innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth. His leadership promises to usher in a new era of prosperity and sustainable development for Bhutan’s construction industry.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu