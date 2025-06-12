CAB Partners with Thai Contractors to Boost GMC Project
In a major step toward regional cooperation and capacity building, the Construction Association of Bhutan (CAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s Thai Contractors Association on May 19, 2025, in Bangkok. The partnership aims to enhance technical skills, management expertise, and international exposure for Bhutanese contractors—particularly for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project.

“This initiative is part of a long-term vision to transform Gelephu into a model city over the next 10–15 years,” said CAB Executive Director Sonam Wangchuk. “To meet international standards, Bhutanese contractors must learn from countries like Thailand, known for its advanced construction practices.”

The MoU outlines technical exchanges, training opportunities, and professional collaboration between the two nations. A 22-member CAB delegation, including Board Directors and Dzongkhag Liaison Committee members, recently visited Thailand under the patronage of His Majesty the King of Thailand.

CAB plans to send Bhutanese contractors to Thailand for on-site learning and exposure. Initially, they’ll collaborate with Thai firms to build experience before taking on larger roles in the GMC project.

Of Bhutan’s 156 large contractors, about 40 have been shortlisted for GMC participation based on financial turnover and performance. These firms will play a key role in GMC’s phased development.

Wangchuk emphasized that government backing is crucial. “We’re operating under tight budgets. Government support would ensure more companies benefit from this opportunity,” he said.

Looking ahead, CAB also plans to establish similar partnerships with countries like Singapore to broaden Bhutan’s access to global construction expertise and smart city planning.

“This is not just about skills—it’s about building regional ties and raising Bhutan’s construction standards,” Wangchuk added. “The MoU with Thailand is just the beginning.”

Sherab Dorji  from Thimphu

