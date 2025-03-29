Business Community Welcomes Jogighopa Waterway

A Bhutanese delegation visited Jogighopa to assess the waterway

Exporters and business owners in Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar hailed the opening of the Jogighopa waterway in Assam as a transformational development for Bhutan. A high-level Bhutanese delegation, led by the Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE), visited the newly inaugurated Jogighopa Inland Waterways Transport Terminal (IWTT) in Assam on March 27, 2025.

The Bhutanese business community welcomed the new development, exclaiming that waterway in Assam will provide Bhutan with an essential alternative transport route, reducing logistical costs, transit times, and dependency on overland routes.

“As a landlocked country, Bhutan relies heavily on traditional road transport and limited air freight for imports and exports,” said an exporter from Phuentsholing. He also highlighted the potential of the waterway to boost tourism by enabling river cruises and eco-tourism initiatives along the Brahmaputra basin, attracting international visitors.

“With sustainable infrastructure development and effective policy implementation, the Jogighopa waterway has the potential to be a game-changer for Bhutan’s economic growth, trade diversification, and regional integration,” added Karma Geley, an exporter based in Gelephu.

Businessmen from both Bhutan and India said that the inclusion of Jogighopa waterway into the age-old trade and transit sector between the two countries is a win-win situation for Bhutan, Assam and India altogether.

“This will offer further people to people contact and better exchange of goods between the Indian and the Bhutanese business community,” an official from the Bhutan Exporter’s Association said.

Strengthening Trade and Connectivity

The visit by the delegation, which included representatives from the private sector in Gelephu, Samdrup Jongkhar, and Phuentsholing, as well as officials from MoICE, the Regional Revenue and Customs, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), and the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), was aimed to assess the terminal’s infrastructure, operational framework, and regulatory mechanisms relevant to Bhutanese trade.

The Secretary expressed appreciation to the Government of Assam and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for their hospitality and lauded the launch of the Jogighopa IWTT as a significant milestone in regional trade logistics. She emphasized its strategic importance for Bhutan’s private sector, particularly in Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar, given its proximity—just 90 km from Gelephu and 177 km from Samdrup Jongkhar. She also highlighted the multimodal transport options, including planned railway connectivity, which present cost-effective and sustainable alternatives to conventional road transport.

As a designated trade and transit entry-exit point under the Agreement on Trade, Commerce, and Transit between Bhutan and India, the Jogighopa IWTT is expected to significantly enhance cross-border trade.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in discussions on critical issues such as customs clearance procedures, port handling capabilities, trade facilitation measures, and required documentation for Bhutanese exports. On their return, the delegation also visited the Dhubri inland waterways terminal, currently utilized by Bhutanese businesses, and met with officials there. Following this visit, it is anticipated that the private sector will begin utilizing Jogighopa IWTT for cross-border trade.

A nearby Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would add immense value

Meanwhile, a senior economist in Bhutan emphasized that the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Jogighopa would significantly boost trade. “The zone would provide Bhutan with a favorable environment to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which is crucial for the country’s goal of achieving a USD 5 billion economy by 2029. By developing a business-friendly regulatory framework within the SEZ, Bhutan could attract international investors looking for a strategic manufacturing and export hub.”

The economist further noted that an SEZ would facilitate easier engagement in cross-border trade with India and other South Asian nations. “This region is already a key transit hub, and an SEZ would further enhance Bhutan’s access to Indian markets, where demand for goods, services, and raw materials is continuously growing.”

The potential benefits are not limited to GMC alone. The proximity of the SEZ to the Jogighopa waterway would substantially reduce logistical costs. “With an efficient transport route, the waterway would enable cheaper imports and exports. Bhutanese industries could easily access Indian ports, including Kolkata and Haldia, thereby reducing shipping and transportation costs for exports such as agricultural products, handicrafts, and minerals,” he added.

A Shared Advantage

The SEZ and the waterways are also expected to have a significant economic impact on the neighboring Indian State of Assam as well. Assam’s Chief Minister (CM), Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated that the SEZ would allow the State government to benefit from the GMC project.

“I witnessed the enthusiasm among the people of Bhutan about GMC during my recent visit. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, has also pledged support for the project, and the Assam government is committed to its success,” he told the Indian media recently.

The CM emphasized the importance of collaboration between Assam and Bhutan, stating, “We are deliberating on how we can collaborate so that the prosperity of GMC can be shared by our people as well.” He further highlighted that the multimodal logistics park at Jogighopa, located approximately 90 km from Gelephu, will play a vital role in facilitating trade for GMC as it will serve as the nearest port.

The Chief Minister maintained that establishing an SEZ, subject to Government of India clearance, is a top priority.

With the potential of the Jogighopa IWTT and the proposed SEZ, Bhutan’s trade landscape is set for a significant transformation, fostering deeper regional integration, economic growth, and enhanced connectivity.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu