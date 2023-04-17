<strong>Bumthang NC candidates to ensures laws in line with Constitution</strong>
The National Council candidates of Bumthang for fourth Parliamentary election emphasized to ensures all laws enacted are in line with the Constitution. Review in all matters will be conducted through balanced approach, considering perspectives of public.  It will be ensured that the laws are not in conflict with the nation’s security, sovereignty, and Constitution, which will be fair and just in the interest of the nation.

Kunzang Dorji, 38, pledged to serve as a bridge between the government and the people ensuring their voices are heard. Promoting economic development and social progress by advocating policies that prioritize well-being people, particularly vulnerable are his important pledges.

He would work towards conserving tradition and culture besides contributing towards enacting good laws, which will promote transparency and accountability to prevent corruption. He said, “This would ensure tax payers’ money are used in efficient manner.”

Kencho Tshering said that he would ensure all legislations are line with Constitution with timely review consulting people from all walks of life.

He said laws that law should be useful for now and the future as it is the basis of the peace.

“I will ensure proper check and balance for qualitative developmental activities of 13th Five Year Plan,” he said, pledging to support developing policies which would guarantee youth engagement.

Kencho Tshering has a Master in Business Administration and Bachelors degree in commerce. He has 10 years of working experiences where he had served as gewog administrative office and project manager.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

