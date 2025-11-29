Building Trust from the Ground Up: RENEW Strengthens Inclusive Leadership Across Bhutan

RENEW (Respect, Educate, Nurture, and Empower Women) has reached a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to strengthen community-led governance, successfully concluding the nomination, assessment, and Dzongkhag-level elections for its Community-Based Support System (CBSS) Coordinators across Bhutan. The culmination of this process was celebrated at RENEW’s two-day annual conference, held from November 24–25 in Thimphu, which not only endorsed the newly elected coordinators but also marked the selection of Working Board Members from among the Dzongkhag Coordinators.

For RENEW, these elections represent more than a procedural formality—they reflect the organization’s commitment to placing community voices, particularly those of women and youth, at the center of decision-making. By empowering local leaders, RENEW fosters governance that is both participatory and responsive, deepening the trust communities place in its work.

“We are deeply encouraged by the dedication and active participation of our volunteers,” said Dechen Choki, a senior legal officer with RENEW. “Every Dzongkhag maintained full quorum, which is a strong testament to the faith our communities have in the process and in the values we uphold.” This level of engagement illustrates how trust is not only earned but actively nurtured through transparency, accountability, and consistent community involvement.

RENEW has long emphasized that robust governance is essential for advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights in Bhutan. The organization believes that accountability and inclusive participation are not optional, but foundational, in strengthening both programs and public confidence. “Good governance brings together committed volunteer leaders who contribute diverse skills, experiences, and insights,” Dechen Choki explained. “It ensures our decisions are grounded in the real needs of the communities we serve.”

A defining feature of RENEW’s model is the deliberate inclusion of youth voices. Young representatives actively shape discussions on programs that affect adolescents and wider communities, ensuring initiatives remain relevant, forward-looking, and responsive to societal change. Their engagement not only enriches program design but also fosters the next generation of leaders, creating a sustainable model of participatory governance.

Officials highlighted that inclusive governance builds clarity and structure, allowing RENEW to remain focused on its core mission while navigating new challenges. Transparent decision-making strengthens trust among communities, partners, and donors alike, reinforcing the organization’s credibility and reinforcing its social mandate. Diversity within the governing body is treated as a strategic asset—bringing together a variety of perspectives to craft innovative solutions that are practical, compassionate, and firmly rooted in community realities.

Looking ahead to its 2025 Annual Conference, RENEW is preparing for a leadership transition as the current Working Board’s term (2022–2025) concludes. Four new Working Board Members will be elected from among the 20 Dzongkhag Coordinators, with voting rights extended to all coordinators, ten youth representatives, and ten “Friends of RENEW” (Eminent Persons). To maintain accountability and prevent indefinite leadership, RENEW’s Articles of Association stipulate fixed three-year terms, with a maximum of two consecutive terms subject to nomination and majority approval.

Since its establishment in 2004 by Her Majesty the Queen of Bhutan, RENEW has grown into one of Bhutan’s most trusted civil society organizations. An Associate Member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) since 2009, it has focused on empowering women and girls, particularly those who face vulnerability or marginalization. RENEW’s extensive network of volunteers, youth, and community coordinators forms the backbone of its work; their dedication and personal stories continue to inspire the organization’s mission and deepen the bonds of trust with the communities they serve.

As RENEW prepares for new elections and nurtures emerging leaders, it reaffirms its commitment to building a society that is equitable, responsive, and compassionate. By ensuring that communities are not only beneficiaries of change but active drivers of it, RENEW demonstrates that trust and inclusion are not abstract principles—they are practical tools that empower people, strengthen governance, and create sustainable social impact.

In a society navigating complex social, cultural, and developmental transitions, RENEW’s work illustrates how grassroots leadership, grounded in transparency, inclusion, and accountability, can serve as a powerful catalyst for community trust and social cohesion. By embedding these principles into its governance structures, the organization ensures that progress is not just imposed from above but emerges organically, shaped by the voices of those it serves.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu