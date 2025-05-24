Building Tomorrow Today

It has been a remarkable and eventful week for Bhutan. In a significant development, the World Bank Group (WBG) has announced its decision for a partnership never seen before, pledging an investment of USD 1 billion by 2029.

Meanwhile, we continue to witness the enthusiasm among Bhutanese citizens, who are actively purchasing bonds issued to fund the first project of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). This not only reflects public confidence in the initiative but also signifies a collective commitment to the nation’s long-term development goals.

Adding to the momentum, Oro Bank has been recognized with a prestigious award, further highlighting the progress and rising standards within Bhutan’s financial sector.

Crowning these developments, the Third Session of the Fourth Parliament commenced with a ceremonious opening graced by His Majesty the King on May 23, 2025.

These events may appear distinct and unrelated, but a closer look reveals that they are intricately linked by a common thread: His Majesty the King’s visionary aspiration to transform Bhutan into a developed and resilient economy. Together, these milestones reflect a collective commitment to advancing Bhutan’s long-term development goals.

At the heart of it all stands His Majesty the King, not merely as a symbolic figure, but as the dynamic force guiding and inspiring the nation’s progress. Like a fulcrum at the center of a turning wheel, His Majesty ensures that the momentum of development is sustained, steady, purposeful, and inclusive.

The WBG has also provided a clear-eyed assessment of Bhutan’s current landscape, outlining both the challenges the country faces and the opportunities that lie ahead. Among the key points emphasized is the urgent need to strengthen and expand Bhutan’s private sector, a critical engine for sustainable economic growth and job creation.

Particularly noteworthy is the Bank’s recognition of the strategic importance of GMC. According to the Bank, His Majesty the King’s visionary plan for GMC holds immense potential to act as a catalyst for private sector development in Bhutan. By fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment, the GMC initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in generating employment and driving inclusive economic progress.

The Bank has not merely acknowledged the vision; it has thoroughly analyzed its foundational principles and expressed confidence in its viability. The Bank’s support underscores the depth of understanding and alignment with His Majesty’s long-term vision, further reinforcing the transformative potential of the GMC project within Bhutan’s broader development agenda.

Meanwhile, the recognition earned by Oro Bank is not only a significant boost for GMC, but also a milestone for Bhutan as a whole. Such international or regional acknowledgment enhances the credibility and visibility of Bhutan’s financial institutions.

Finally, our parliamentarians will commence their deliberations, and this session is set to address several key pieces of legislation with significant economic implications. Among the important bills on the agenda are the Excise Tax Bill of Bhutan 2025, the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Income Tax Bill of Bhutan 2025, among others. It is earnestly hoped that our elected leaders approach these deliberations with a deep appreciation for His Majesty the King’s visionary leadership and with a clear understanding of the long-term benefits these reforms can bring to the nation.

This past week has been both meaningful and rewarding. Let us hope that the days to come continue in the same spirit, marked by progress, unity, and purpose, as we work together toward a brighter future for Bhutan.