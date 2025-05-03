Building the Future – Together

We are witnessing yet another powerful act, which is an unshakable testament to the deep love and enduring loyalty that unite us as a nation. The overwhelming response to the invitation extended by Gelephu Investment and Development Corporation (GIDC) and the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which invited every Bhutanese to invest in our shared future, has been nothing short of humbling.

It is clear: the spirit of nation-building runs deep within us. The unprecedented interest in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Nation Building Bond (GNBB) speaks volumes. It reflects a collective yearning, to be part of something greater than ourselves, and contribute to a legacy that will shape Bhutan for generations to come.

As many have eloquently expressed, for the first time in our nation’s history, Bhutanese within the country have the opportunity to directly finance a project of profound national pride—the Gelephu International Airport, the very cornerstone of GMC.

While there are undeniable financial incentives and long-term benefits to be gained, this moment is far more than an economic decision—it is a profound act of collective pride and purpose. This is our chance to become investors not just in infrastructure, but in a vision of historic magnitude—a vision shaped and inspired by none other than our beloved King. To be part of this is to be part of something far greater than ourselves: the making of a national legacy.

For this reason, and many others deeply intertwined, it becomes not only necessary but imperative for the GIDC and GMC to ensure that every Bhutanese citizen, from the misty highlands to the lush foothills, from the well-read to those without formal education, from the affluent to the humble, is informed and empowered. This is a national movement, and no one must be left behind. Every citizen deserves to understand the gravity of this moment, the scale of this vision, and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of our nation. Awareness must not be a privilege—it must be a right, extended to all, in the spirit of unity and nationhood.

Beyond this, it becomes a moral and national imperative for the relevant agencies to ensure that no Bhutanese is denied the right to participate—simply because of issues of accessibility. While the digital space may serve the privileged and the connected, we must not forget that there are fellow citizens on the other side of the digital divide—men and women in remote villages, far from network towers and touchscreens, who may miss out on holding this historic domestic bond not because of lack of interest, but because of lack of access.

How do we carry this message to every corner of the kingdom? How do we ensure that participation in this nation-building journey is not confined to the urban elite, but open to the farmer in Laya, the herder in Merak, and the shopkeeper in Dagana? These are not just logistical concerns; they are questions of equity, of justice, and of national unity.

These questions, though simple on the surface, carry with them a profound and far-reaching weight. For in the way we choose to answer them, we do far more than determine how many citizens will invest in this monumental endeavor—we define the very soul of our nation. We reveal who we are when faced with the challenge of inclusion. Are we a people who move forward together, hand in hand, leaving no one behind? Or do we build a future for some, while others remain unseen and unheard? In this moment, our response will echo beyond and speak to our identity, our values, and the kind of Bhutan we dare to dream into being.