Building Leaders and Leadership

In 2016, yet another visionary initiative of His Majesty took root, marking a moment of profound transformation in Bhutan’s educational landscape. On February 21, 2016, the Royal Academy at Pangbisa, Paro was established—an institution destined to mold future leaders with the wisdom, knowledge, and values necessary to guide Bhutan through the complexities of a rapidly changing world. This Academy, nestled in the serene embrace of Paro, is more than just a place of learning; it is a beacon of hope, an institution dedicated to shaping minds that will carry the torch of Bhutan’s legacy of peace, sustainability, and happiness into the future.

But His Majesty’s commitment to nurturing strong leadership did not stop there. Just a few years earlier, on October 10, 2013, another monumental step was taken with the inauguration of the Royal Institute for Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS)—a pioneering institution that would play a critical role in Bhutan’s democratic consolidation and progress. RIGSS, the first of its kind in the country, stands as a testament to His Majesty’s deep understanding of the needs of a nation transitioning into a democracy.

RIGSS is not just an institute; it is the very heart of Bhutan’s future governance—a premier leadership academy, a think tank, and a forum for the study and development of strategic governance. Autonomous and not-for-profit, its core mission is to promote excellence in leadership, governance, and strategic studies, equipping Bhutanese leaders with the skills and knowledge to navigate the challenges of the modern world while staying true to the values of Gross National Happiness.

Through RIGSS, His Majesty has ensured that the future of Bhutan’s governance will be in the hands of those who are not only well-versed in the intricacies of leadership and policy but are also deeply rooted in the values of integrity, compassion, and service to the people. This institute represents His Majesty’s unwavering belief in the power of education to shape the future, to create leaders who will uphold Bhutan’s unique identity, and to ensure that the Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to democracy, peace, and prosperity.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

 

