Building Bridges in the Fight Against Corruption: ACC Launches International Networking Initiative

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is preparing for a series of significant international events aimed at strengthening its commitment to combating corruption. In a world fraught with uncertainties and emerging vulnerabilities, the ACC understands the critical importance of enhancing multilateral ties and networking with countries worldwide. The ACC is promoting its international networking efforts as outlined in its annual report for 2023-24.

A Global Perspective on Anti-Corruption Efforts

In the first quarter of 2024, Bhutan made its mark on the international stage by attending the Asia-Pacific Anti-Corruption Meeting in Paris. A three-member delegation, led by the ACC Chairperson, shared the nation’s experiences in promoting integrity and transparency across various sectors. The discussions at the OECD event focused on the risks of corruption during emergency responses, as well as the importance of managing conflicts of interest and asset disclosure. This collaboration aligned Bhutan’s strategies with global best practices.

In June 2024, the ACC participated in several key meetings in Vienna, including the 15th Session of the Implementation Review Group and the 18th Meeting on Asset Recovery under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). These sessions proved invaluable as experts exchanged lessons learned, challenges faced, and effective strategies employed globally. The atmosphere was charged with a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility, reinforcing the necessity of a united front against corruption.

A Forum for Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing

In December, the ACC attended the 10th Session of the Conference of States Parties (CoSP) to UNCAC in Atlanta. Over the course of a week, crucial topics such as procurement corruption, whistle-blower protection, and climate change were discussed. The conference served as a melting pot for ideas and connections, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in governance. With each handshake and discussion, the ACC continued to build networks that will strengthen Bhutan’s anti-corruption framework.

Looking ahead, the ACC is set to host the Regional Seminar of the ADB/OECD’s Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific in Thimphu in September 2024. Under the theme “Government Incentives for Corporate Anti-Corruption Compliance,” this event will bring together anti-corruption experts and practitioners from 34 member economies, civil society, and the private sector. Through workshops and meetings focused on business integrity, Bhutan is excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of anti-corruption efforts in the region.

Fostering Bilateral Relationships for Best Practices

On the bilateral front, the ACC has been fostering relationships with other countries to share valuable insights and strategies. In April 2024, a seven-member delegation from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) of Singapore visited Bhutan. The interaction facilitated intense exchanges on utilizing technology and a whole-of-government approach to combat corruption. Engaging over 81 local officials from various agencies, the visit laid the groundwork for a more integrated system.

Subsequently, a technical team from the ACC traveled to Singapore to explore best practices regarding digital forensics and intelligence gathering. These exchanges exemplified the essence of international collaboration, with both nations working together to build a robust framework to combat corruption.

Additionally, the ACC nurtured ties with the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in Mauritius. Initial virtual exchanges focused on asset declaration and management, laying the groundwork for a future Memorandum of Understanding. Though the signing was delayed due to ongoing legislative reforms in Mauritius, the spirit of cooperation remains intact.

A Unified Commitment to Integrity

As Bhutan enhances its anti-corruption measures through international networking, the vision is clear: to create a vibrant community of practice through knowledge sharing and collaboration. The ACC is committed to the belief that collective action is the cornerstone of effective anti-corruption initiatives. With each partnership formed and each experience shared, Bhutan is making significant strides toward greater integrity, transparency, and accountability, both domestically and internationally. Through these ongoing efforts, the nation not only aims to combat corruption but also strives to inspire others to join the fight, demonstrating that a more just and equitable world is within reach.

