Building Bonds & Strengthening Ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) experienced a dynamic year in 2024, marked by a series of significant diplomatic engagements, cooperative agreements, and initiatives to strengthen Bhutan’s international relations and developmental goals.

Switzerland: On January 8, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Consultations between the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the Swiss Confederation and MoFAET was renewed in Bern, Switzerland. Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk signed on behalf of Bhutan, while Ambassador Heinrich Schellenberg, Head of the Asia and Pacific Division, signed for Switzerland. This consultation mechanism facilitates discussions on mutual interests, including economic cooperation and exploring new areas of collaboration. The meetings will alternate between Thimphu and Bern.

Japan: Bhutan and Japan expanded their collaboration through multiple agreements. On January 20, Ambassadors V. Namgyel and Hiroshi Suzuki signed a Grant Contract to provide secondhand fire engines, worth USD 154,000, to enhance Bhutan’s emergency response capabilities in Thimphu, Sarpang, Haa, and Samtse. On March 14, another Grant Contract was signed for the project aimed at supporting transportation to eliminate violence against children in remote areas.

Kuwait: His Excellency Adel Hussain Al Jassam, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, presented his credentials to His Majesty The King on February 3.

Luxembourg: Ambassador Tshoki Choden presented her Letters of Credence to His Royal Highness Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on February 8, marking her accreditation as Bhutan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

France and Thailand: On March 12, French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou met with Bhutan’s Foreign Minister to discuss broad cooperation. Similarly, on March 19, the Thai Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor engaged in discussions focusing on Bhutan-Thailand relations.

Bangladesh: The third Foreign Office Consultation between Bhutan and Bangladesh was held on April 19 in Thimphu. Discussions covered trade, connectivity, and human resource development, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.

Credentials Presentations: Ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, Brazil, UAE, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Finland, and Pakistan presented their credentials to His Majesty The King on May 8. Similarly, Ambassadors from Australia, the EU, Azerbaijan, and Sri Lanka followed suit on June 6.

United Nations Engagements: Bhutan’s Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji presented credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on June 7, while Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel was accredited as Bhutan’s first Ambassador to Mongolia on June 17.

Lesotho: On October 29, Bhutan and Lesotho formally established diplomatic relations through a Joint Communiqué signed by their respective UN Ambassadors in New York.

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM): Bhutan’s delegation, led by Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, attended the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on January 19-20, focusing on deepening global cooperation.

BIMSTEC Engagements: Bhutan actively participated in BIMSTEC events, including the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Delhi on July 11, and the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in New York on September 27.

Boundary Negotiations: The 14th Expert Group Meeting on Bhutan-China Boundary Issues took place in Thimphu from August 20-22. Both sides discussed progress on the Three-Step Roadmap and other mutual interests.

UN General Assembly: At the 79th UN General Assembly in September, Foreign Minister Dhungyel addressed key issues such as digital innovation and poverty reduction. Bhutan highlighted its pioneering use of the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development.

Human Rights: Bhutan presented its fourth national report under the Universal Periodic Review mechanism to the UN Human Rights Council on November 6 in Geneva, sharing progress and commitments in addressing human rights recommendations.

Bhutan-Thailand Relations: The fourth Annual Bilateral Consultations were held on November 20 in Thimphu, reviewing ties in trade, education, culture, and agriculture, and identifying avenues to strengthen the partnership.

European Union: Bhutan and the EU held their 12th Annual Consultations on September 9 in Brussels, reaffirming their cooperation and support for a rules-based international order centered on the UN.

