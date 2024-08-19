Building a sustainable future

Chogyal Lhamo and WWRB’s vision

At shop number 47, nestled within the bustling handicraft market of Chubachu,Thimphu, a quiet revolution is taking place. This store, brimming with unique products crafted from recycled plastic waste, shines as a symbol of hope and transformation, akin to a solitary lighthouse guiding lost ships to shore. Chogyal Lhamo, 48, the driving force behind this initiative, stands proudly surrounded by her creations, each piece reflecting her personal journey from grief to empowerment. What began as a personal healing experience has blossomed into a thriving enterprise that is changing the lives of marginalized women across Bhutan, turning discarded materials into treasured items.

As Chogyal contemplates the achievements of Women Waste Recycler of Bhutan (WWRB), she feels a mix of gratitude and ambition swelling in her heart. “This is just the beginning,” she remarks, her eyes sparkling with determination. Her dreams for WWRB stretch as wide as the Bhutanese sky; she envisions a network of waste drop-off centers emerging throughout underserved regions, fostering a larger community of women recyclers across the country. “Our primary goal is to establish a self-sustaining model,” she elaborates. “We aim not just to train women, but also to equip them with resources, such as access to markets for selling their recycled products.”

Yet, like any grand vision, the path to success is laden with obstacles. “The demand for our products is significant,” Chogyal acknowledges, “but we face challenges in gathering enough plastic waste.” Her voice carries the weight of the community’s struggles, reflecting a stark contrast between the growing demand from both national and international customers and the inconsistent collection of waste that hampers their growth. While orders come in from far-off locations, including Taiwan and the USA, the essential raw material—plastic waste—remains hard to obtain.

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, Chogyal passionately seeks partnerships with schools, nunneries, local governments, and dzongkhags to educate the public and minimize their ecological footprints. Her vision extends beyond recycling; she aims to cultivate a culture that embraces sustainability and environmental responsibility.

In her upcoming training session, Chogyal plans to focus on educating nuns in Thimphu not only on waste management but also on the art of traditional khabzay making. “I want nuns to establish their own stalls near the lhakhang,” she explains, “ensuring that visitors have access to all necessary items.” This initiative is intended not only to reduce waste generated by visitors—who often choose imported items that end up in landfills—but also to create income opportunities for the nuns and the temple. Additionally, she envisions training them to weave bowls from waste materials, providing eco-friendly alternatives to plastic containers for temple guests.

Chogyal’s plans extend beyond the temple realm. She also aims to launch educational campaigns targeting students and the elderly, who play a significant role in littering. “While campaigns may temporarily clean certain areas, they don’t foster lasting mindset changes,” she highlights. “People often dispose of waste with the assumption that Desuups will handle the cleanup.” She emphasizes that true transformation requires awareness initiatives to complement training efforts.

Rinchen, a teacher at the Wangsel Institute of the Deaf, speaks of WWRB’s waste management program, implemented in 2022, which educated students on effective waste recognition and management. “Previously, we used to dump waste into a pit,” he recounts, “and our school had around four pits for waste disposal. However, after the training, we no longer have pits on our campus.” The impact has been significant, not only within the school but also in the community surrounding it. “We are now focused on raising awareness within the community about waste, shaping a collective mindset,” Rinchen adds. “The Wangsel Institute is now free of bins, and our school has eliminated plastic waste. The community’s behavior has genuinely changed.”

Chogyal’s dedication to her cause remains steadfast. She is committed to ongoing skill development and plans to organize more workshops for women to enhance their crafting abilities, elevating the market value of their products. “We are also collaborating with local shopkeepers to boost marketing efforts in remote areas,” she shares. Her mission is to empower single mothers and underserved individuals, equipping them with skills and opportunities for financial independence. “Currently, only a few women are engaged in waste management,” Chogyal reflects. “I will consider myself a successful trainer when more women achieve financial stability and can stand on their own.”

To maintain operations, WWRB has introduced a Nu 100 membership fee. “The funds collected from membership fees contribute to a compensation scheme for our community,” Chogyal explains. The proceeds from product sales are allocated to each community’s accounts, used to cover compensation for the death of a member. In the event that a member leaves the group, “we provide Nu 10,000 as compensation.” Chogyal believes that this membership model not only simplifies the process of securing grants but also serves as a soft loan. The group is also developing a logo and uniform for the organization.

“We are collaborating with governmental and donor organizations to seek grants and proposals for training,” she adds. “Through social media, we are also working to collect waste from various parts of the country.” Chogyal is currently focused on establishing waste drop-off centers in the Gasa Tsachhu area. “I have received inquiries from people interested in training,” she states. “If possible, we hope to initiate training in the Tsachhu area soon.”

The journey of WWRB is a testament to determination and the effectiveness of community-led initiatives. With each recycled product, Chogyal Lhamo and her team are not only contributing to waste reduction but are also weaving a narrative of hope, resilience, and empowerment for Bhutanese women. Undeterred by challenges, they look firmly towards a future that promises a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable tomorrow for all.

Publication of this story is funded by the European Union

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu