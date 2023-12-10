BTP and PDP say no horse-trading

Rigorous Selection Process Ensures Candidates Aligned with Values and Principles

Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) have begun filing nominations that will end on 9th December 2023. Amidst this, there have been words around that the two political parties would engage in horse-trading. However, both parties have confirmed that this will not happen as they underwent a rigorous selection process to ensure that candidates are capable and aligned with values and principles.

As said during the party candidate nomination, BTP President, Pema Chewang in conversation with the national television said, “BTP will not go for horse-trading.” The President said that the party would have looked into the matter if the candidates themselves stepped back for better opportunities for the party, sharing that the candidates coming from other parties may vary in vision.

“BTP’s candidates are genuine and not job seekers. They are contesting to serve people,” the President said.

In a bid to secure the trust and support of the electorate, the PDP has undertaken a meticulous candidate selection process, emphasizing skills, values, and a genuine connection with the people they aim to represent. “The party, known for its commitment to trust and unity, asserts that no compromises have been made on the principles that underpin their political agenda,” the general secretary of the party, Kuenga Tashi said.

The selection process, described as rigorous, focused not only on the candidates’ skills but also on their understanding and alignment with the values cherished by the party. Sources within the party affirm that no external pressures were exerted, allowing the candidates to maintain their authenticity and stay true to their core principles.

“Our party values trust and unity within, so there was no need or pressure to change any of our candidates. Therefore, there is no question of having to compromise on their principles,” stated a spokesperson for the party.

With the upcoming General elections on the horizon, the PDP remains cautious about predicting outcomes. Party leaders emphasize that the two electoral phases are distinct entities, each requiring a unique strategic approach according to the general secretary.

“We view the Primary and General elections as different ball games altogether,” he said, emphasizing the need for a versatile strategy. The party’s focus lies in effective communication with voters, presenting both the party and its candidates as trustworthy choices to lead the country in what is deemed a crucial period.

Meanwhile, BTP, a new party that created history by getting through the primary round has reportedly garnered the support of the other three political parties. “If supporters from the other parties are coming to us, it means that they believe in the values of BTP and also feel that what their party aspired for is no different from what BTP is offering. In the end, Bhutan needs a good government, one the people can trust, one that can serve the country and people selflessly and with dedication,” a representative from the BTP office said.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu