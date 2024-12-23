BTL’s misappropriated funds total Nu 24.900M

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has conducted a thorough investigation into multiple embezzlement cases at Bhutan Telecom Ltd. (BTL) across various profit centers and time periods. The Commission uncovered cross-country embezzlement at BTL. According to the ACC’s annual report for 2023-24, the total amount misappropriated has reached Nu 24.9 million (M). These cases, which came to light during the 2023-24 fiscal year, expose widespread financial misconduct at BTL, underscoring the urgent need for systemic reforms to enhance accountability and safeguard public and corporate integrity.

The primary methods of operation included the misuse of paper vouchers and other trading goods, unauthorized sales of vouchers to unregistered dealers, falsification of sales records, and stock manipulation. To conceal their actions, perpetrators sought to disguise the evidence by packing empty boxes with papers.

At the Haa BTL Profit Center, a sales representative embezzled Nu 8.2M between January 2022 and April 2023 by misusing BTL vouchers (Nu 100, Nu 99, Nu 50, Nu 49) and falsely reporting missing voucher boxes. During an audit in April 2023, the individual attempted to deceive auditors by stuffing empty boxes with papers. Despite prior warnings in 2021, this individual failed to maintain accurate voucher records and misappropriated Nu 0.2M from VIVO phone sales.

In Jomotsangkha, another accused embezzled Nu 2.9M between January 2018 and August 2023, involving the misuse of BTL vouchers and other trading goods. This individual attempted to cover up the missing goods by packing boxes with papers and admitted to using some of the misappropriated funds for personal expenses.

Similarly, in the Mongar BTL Profit Center, an individual illegally appropriated Nu 10.8M from January 2018 to August 2023 using BTL vouchers for personal gain. They manipulated stock records and employed deceptive tactics to avoid detection.

At the Lhamoizingkha Profit Center, two individuals misappropriated Nu 2.8M starting in early 2018. They managed trading goods, embezzled Nu 0.4M from paper voucher sales, and redirected Nu 0.04M to cover losses. From September 2019, they unlawfully sold paper vouchers, misusing a total of Nu 24M.

Following the investigation, the ACC has brought serious charges against all involved, covering a range of corruption offenses and penal violations. These charges include embezzlement of public funds by a public servant under Section 52 of the Anti-Corruption Act of Bhutan 2011, and tampering with documents and deceptive practices under Sections 300(c) and 309(f) of the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004. The ACC has also called for the restitution of Nu 24.7M to be returned to the state.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu