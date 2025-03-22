BRO Project Dantak orients DoST officials with New Technologies for Eco-Friendly Road Construction

The Border Road Organization (BRO) Project Dantak conducted a workshop in Thimphu on new technologies particularly use of eco-friendly methods in road construction focused on minimizing environmental impact, by use of recycled materials, sustainable sourcing and energy-efficient processes today. The workshop was conducted by BRO Project Dantak in coordination with CSIR-CRRI, India. The Director General from the Department of Surface Transport (DoST) and other officials of DoST, Lakhi Steel Pvt Ltd and Project Dantak attended the workshop.

Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Flexible Pavement Division of CSIR-CRRI was the main speaker in the workshop. CSIR-Central Road Research Institute is a premier National Laboratory in India, established in 1952 and a constituent of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The institute is engaged in conduct of research and development projects on design, construction and maintenance of roads and runways, and several other facets related to roads and transportation management. The institute provides technical and consultancy services to various user organizations in India and abroad for capacity building in the area of highway engineering to undertake and execute roads and runway projects.

During the course of the workshop, many new technologies being used in road construction incorporating usage of recycled materials, steel slag and efficient manufacturing processes were covered. These included REJUPAVE, Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP), Steel Slag roads, Terasurfacing, Ecofix and Macrosurfacing. All these technologies significantly reduce carbon emissions and are environment friendly.

REJUPAVE technology uses a liquid biofuel-based asphalt modifier which brings down the production and rolling temperature of bituminous mixes by 30 degrees celsius with minimum heat loss in the bituminous mix during transit, despite long haulage time even in cold weather conditions. Use of Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP) generated healthy discussion amongst the attendees. RAP refers to removed or reprocessed pavement materials containing asphalt and aggregates. These materials are generated when asphalt pavements are removed for reconstruction or resurfacing. RAP can not only reduce the requirements of bituminous products, aggregates and lower cost but it also leads to proper drainage and better aesthetics.

Another area of interest was Terasurfacing including steel slag roads. Both these technologies use steel slag which is a byproduct of the steel industry. In Bhutan too, Lakhi Steel Pvt Ltd is the main producer of steel and proper disposal of steel slag is a challenge.

This can be mitigated effectively by use of steel slag in road construction, which is a sustainable method of disposing this waste, thus building eco-friendly roads. The Workshop was concluded by a demonstration of resurfacing using REJUPAVE on a 100 m road stretch next to Babesa Circle. Meanwhile, amidst snowfall, the BRO had also tested the technology at Chelela road which is under subzero temperature.

During the course of the workshop, Brigadier Rohit Gupta, Chief Engineer Dantak highlighted that these new technologies were being extensively used by Border Roads Organization in low temperature and high-altitude regions in India. He credited it to the impetus on adoption of new and eco-friendly road construction technologies accorded by Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, the DG BRO.

The workshop was received well by DoST, CRRI and Dantak officials, and they further resolved to work towards greater knowledge-sharing and collaboration through such interactions in future as well.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu