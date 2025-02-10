Bridging Nations: The Long-Awaited Bhutan-India Railway Gradually Inches Closer to Reality

Preliminary alignment survey completed for Samtse-Banarhat; detailed design for Gelephu-Kokrajhar link underway

The much-anticipated railway link between Bhutan and India is progressing, though at a slow pace. The preliminary alignment survey for the Samtse-Banarhat route has been completed, and the detailed design for the Gelephu-Kokrajhar section is currently underway.

An official from the Transport Planning and Development Division under the Department of Surface Transport, mentioned that only the preliminary alignment survey has been completed for the Samtse railway link. “A detailed study is planned to start soon, and it is expected to take 4-6 months,” an official said.

An official also noted that the search for a terminal site in Samtse has faced significant challenges due to the limited availability of suitable land, as well as the topography and flood risk. “Although suitable land in Samtse is limited due to the topography and flood risks, a thorough assessment has been conducted to identify suitable locations for the terminal,” an official said. An official added that the work is now in its final stages, while alignment surveys and studies are ongoing across the border. “We are waiting to finalize the alignment for the railway link.”

For the Gelephu railway link, a feasibility study was completed in 2023. An official explained that with the detailed survey and alignment design now complete, the “detailed design is underway, with plans to start the subsoil investigation soon.”

Additionally, the Government of India (GoI) is working on the detailed design for the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway link, which, once completed, is expected to be shared with the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB). In an earlier interaction with the Indian media, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the proposed Gelephu-Guwahati railway line via Kokrajhar is under active consideration and may include luxury services like the Vande Bharat Express.

Regarding the budget allocation for the railway links, an official stated that it is too early to comment on the budget. “As we are yet to complete the design,” an official explained, adding that the railway projects are supported by the GoI. Once the design is completed and endorsed by both governments, the GoI will initiate the standard procurement and implementation process, which includes fund allocation.

The railway links will connect Gelephu with Kokrajhar in Assam, spanning 70 kilometers, and Samtse with Banarhat in West Bengal, covering a distance of 15-18 kilometers.

Meanwhile, on February 5th, 2025, Bhutanese Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho, highlighted the transformative potential of railway connectivity between Bhutan and West Bengal at the Bengal Global Business Summit. He stated that improved rail links would be a game changer for trade, particularly in Bhutan’s agro-processing and livestock sectors. As Bhutan and Bengal deepen their economic ties, improved infrastructure could pave the way for a new era of regional cooperation, fuelled especially by the railway links.

The establishment of railway links between India and Bhutan was one of the Memoranda of Understanding exchanged between Bhutan and India following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bhutan on March 22.

In constructing the first-ever railway lines in the country, these links will provide much-needed alternative connectivity for a landlocked nation like Bhutan, ensuring backups, efficiency, consistency, and predictability for the import and export of commodities and other goods.

As a landlocked country, Bhutan currently relies solely on road networks for trade with India, which creates economic inefficiencies and high transportation and logistical costs. The new railway connectivity will offer a more efficient, faster, and relatively cheaper mode of transport, capable of carrying more freight over longer distances and handling heavier loads.

On January 25, 2005, India and Bhutan took their bilateral relations to new heights by signing a landmark accord to establish rail links between bordering towns, and they also agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture and the power sectors. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the two sides agreed to conduct feasibility studies for extending the Indian railway network from West Bengal and Assam to the nearest border towns of Bhutan.

The benefits of the railway links will not only benefit the people of Bhutan but also everyone living in nearby regions. With connectivity becoming increasingly vital for exporting and importing goods, Bhutanese exports, such as boulders to Bangladesh, will become easier. Furthermore, Gelephu, strategically located for districts like Zhemgang and Tsirang, has been recognized as one of the points of entry, making the establishment of the rail link there even more essential.

Moreover, Bhutan currently relies on India’s railways for its trade with Bangladesh. The new Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway will further enhance Bhutan’s trade capabilities with both India and Bangladesh, significantly boosting international trade among the three nations. The railway will also facilitate the direct transport of Bhutan’s sandstone to Bangladesh, which is currently loaded from Dumdim in India.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu