BOC Plans to Promote Tourism Through Sports Events

Bhutan is looking to strengthen tourism through sports by organizing events during the country’s tourism off-season, according to the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC).

The initiative aims to attract visitors, generate economic activity, and create opportunities for local athletes while supporting the country’s tourism sector.

Tshering Penjor, Program and Technical Officer of the BOC, said the committee plans to introduce sports tourism events that could help sustain tourist arrivals during slower periods.

“BOC plans to promote sports tourism. During the off-season of tourism, we hope to organize such events where the country will be able to generate revenue through sports tourism,” he said.

According to him, visitors attending sporting events are likely to stay for at least two to three days, benefiting hotels, transport providers, and other businesses. By combining tourism and sports, Bhutan hopes to create an additional source of income for the economy.

Tshering Penjor added that the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) would be carefully assessed depending on the type of event, with possible waivers considered for some activities while funding support may be required for elite-level tournaments.

The BOC plans to organize two to three sports events annually, creating platforms for both local and international athletes to compete. The initiative is also expected to help Bhutan build professional teams capable of participating in future regional and international events.

Archery, Bhutan’s national sport, is among the key focus areas. Beyond tourism, officials say the programme seeks to nurture young athletes and strengthen grassroots participation.

“The main motive is to create a foundation for grooming youths interested in archery,” Tshering Penjor said.

As part of these efforts, Bhutan recently received an invitation from an archery association in southern India for a one-day event aimed at strengthening collaboration and providing exposure to young archers.

Pema Tenzin, General Secretary of the Bhutan Archery Federation (BAF), said the initiative offers junior archers valuable opportunities to gain experience and motivation.

“We are collaborating on this event, and junior archers will gain exposure while also motivating other young archers in the country. This is the first of its kind, and we hope to organize more such events in the future,” he said.

Among the participants was 15-year-old Lungten Wangchuk, a student of Chundu Armed Forces Public School, who travelled to Thimphu to take part in the event. Having previously practiced traditional archery, he recently began training in recurve archery.

“This is my first experience, and I am grateful and happy. I was able to learn and shoot arrows. I hope to continue playing archery and someday participate at the national level,” he said.

Similarly, Tharunika V., an 18-year-old participant from India, said the event allowed her to interact with Bhutanese coaches despite the short duration.

“Even for a short duration, I got to interact with the Bhutanese national archery coach and learn techniques. I hope to train under the Bhutanese national coach someday,” she said.

Meanwhile, the BOC and BAF believe that promoting sports such as archery alongside tourism can help develop young talent while attracting more visitors to Bhutan, creating both economic and sporting opportunities for the country.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu