BNBL to provide convenient exchange services at Paro International Airport

The Bhutan National Bank Limited (BNBL) opened two counters that will facilitate exchange of foreign currency at the departure terminal of Paro International Airport. It will also provide a new banking wallet, MyPay, for tourists arriving in the country. The BNBL opened two new counters at the terminal on March 14, 2023.

Dorji Namgyal Rinchhen, director, Customer Experience, BNBL, shared that with the new BNBL’s MyPay banking wallet, tourists can make payments, transfer money, and manage their finances from a mobile device. Furthermore, he said that the BNBL MyPay wallet is very safe and secure since MyPay uses encryption and other security measures to protect a customer’s financial information.

The counter at the departure terminal is for the issuance of the Annual Travel Scheme (USD 3,000 per person per year) for Bhutanese passengers leaving the country.

The director of customer experience added that these two new locations within the Paro International Airport will provide convenient banking services for travelers visiting or leaving the country.

Thinley Choden, traveling to Australia, said that the opening of an exchange counter by BNBL will be convenient for the travelers. She said that when there are more customers, people have to stay in queue. “Now it will be convenient for the travelers, especially for the first-time travelers, and there is no risk of getting delayed,” she said.

Ugyen Tshering, from Paro said that there should be more exchange counters to cater to the needs of travelers, ‘’At least two, as demanded by the number of travelers,” he said, adding that exchanging currency is time-consuming.

Availing the exchange service at the airport terminal, according to Sonam Choden, a frequent traveler would also save travelers’ time.

Pema Tobgay, who was heading to Australia, said that before, people had to go to Thimphu to exchange currencies. He said that people from different parts of the country come to Paro Airport. “Having additional exchange services at the terminal is a direct service,” he added.

BNB recently launched its banking wallet, MyPay, to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the King. Only the Bank of Bhutan has been providing exchange services at the Airport so far.

Sangay Rabten from Paro