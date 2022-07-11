BNBL makes Nu 768mn net profit in 2021
Six-day empowerment ceremony underway at Bartsham Chakdor Lhakhang
Boosting trade in the region
Financial institutions record Nu 1.74bn profit in first quarter
Trending Now

BNBL makes Nu 768mn net profit in 2021

The bank had a loss of Nu 646.97mn in 2020

The financial statement of Bhutan National Bank Limited (BNBL) revealed a profit of Nu 768mn in 2021 against a loss of Nu 646.97mn in 2020.

The growth in net profit is attributed to the reversal of impairment charges of Nu 291.27mn due to improvement in some loans, supplemented by an increase in non-interest income by Nu 60.03mn and a decrease in staff cost by Nu 11.54mn.

However, BNBL earned a total income of Nu 1.3bn of which Nu 1.17bn is the net interest income last year.

The bank prepares two sets of financial statements, one under the previous Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and another under the Bhutanese Accounting Standards (BAS) as required by the Accounting and Auditing Standards Board of Bhutan.

The statement of financial position shows that the balance sheet size of the bank under the GAAP has increased by about 13%, which increased by 9% compared to the previous year. It, under the BAS, grew by 15% with a growth of 6%.

The growth in the balance sheet size under both the GAAP and BAS was primarily due to a substantial increase in deposits. The net worth under the GAAP stood at Nu 7,633.64mn compared to Nu 6,941.17mn at the end of the financial year, registering a growth of almost 10%.

Under the BAS, the figure stood at Nu 6,957.35mn compared to the previous Nu 6,314.09mn, registering a matching growth of 10% from that of 2020, which is attributed to an increase in profit.

According to the BNBL’s financial income for the year 2021, the interest income grew by Nu 279.93mn of 8.28%, and that of interest expenses by Nu 543.16mn by 28.04%. The bank had a decrease in net interest income by Nu 263.23mn compared to 2020.

The bank’s total business as of the end of 2021 stood at Nu 77.7mn which has increased by Nu 8,435.62mn with 12.17% as compared to the 2020 year-end position.

The report also states that both the loans and deposits growth contributed to total business growth. However, the growth is recorded more in deposits by 15.23% of Nu 5,902.16mn as against loans that have grown by 8.30% of Nu 2,533.46mn.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu

Post Views: 626
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Posted on
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Advertisement
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
July 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top