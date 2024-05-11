BNBL launches scholarship for underprivileged undergraduates
In a significant move aimed at supporting higher education for the economically disadvantaged, Bhutan National Bank Ltd (BNBL) has unveiled a scholarship program to aid underprivileged undergraduate students. Officially launched on May 10, 2024, the initiative not only seeks to alleviate financial barriers to education but also enhances the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

This scholarship program is set to provide annual scholarships to two deserving undergraduate students beginning in the 2024 academic year, with plans to continue the support for at least five years. Initially partnering with the College of Science and Technology (CST), BNBL intends to extend the opportunity to other institutions within the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) on a rotating basis starting next year.

The selection process will be managed by the respective educational institutions, which will identify, nominate, and select candidates based on their existing eligibility criteria. A unique aspect of this scholarship is the potential offer of employment at BNBL upon the students’ graduation, although acceptance of this offer remains at the discretion of the graduates.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BNBL, Sonam Tobgay highlighted the broader goals of the initiative. “At BNBL, we believe education is essential for breaking the cycle of poverty. With this scholarship program, we aim not just to foster financial success but to contribute significantly to the betterment of our society.”

The scholarship program is a testament to BNBL’s dedication to community development and social responsibility, proving that the bank’s role extends beyond financial transactions to making a substantial impact on society.

“It is a huge boost to underprivileged and undergraduate students who wish to continue learning but has financial limitations. This scholarship program is a godsend for those who really are in need of it and can make a huge difference in the lives of so many students,” an undergrad from Tsirang, Bishal Mishra said.

Meanwhile, in addition to the scholarship, BNBL is continuing its community engagements through other CSR activities. In partnership with Clean Bhutan, the bank recently donated electric incinerators for the disposal of sanitary pads to the Bhutan Nun Foundation. It has also distributed waste disposal bags to car owners to promote environmentally friendly waste disposal practices during travel. These initiatives are set to expand to more educational institutions and regions across the country in the coming years.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

