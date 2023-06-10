BNB to collaborate with T Bank as Official Visa Associate
New NC ready to table disputed clauses of Bills with NA
Civil Servants Welcome Pay Revision
Revenue for Bhutan expected to increase during FY 2022-2023
Bhutan National Bank (BNB) is committed to delivering cutting-edge banking solutions, in collaboration with T Bank as official visa associate. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two banks was signed on June 9, 2023. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of Visa’s innovative payment solutions and providing enhanced financial services to customers.

As an official Visa associate, T Bank will gain access to a comprehensive suite of Visa’s payment solutions, offering its customers unparalleled convenience and flexibility in their financial transactions. This alliance further strengthens BNB’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to provide seamless banking experiences and meet the evolving needs of its valued customers.

By partnering with BNB, T Bank aims to leverage Visa’s global network and expertise to enhance its product offerings and deliver exceptional value to customers. The association will enable T Bank to deliver secure, fast, and convenient payment solutions to customers across a wide range of platforms, including e-commerce, in-store, and international transactions.

The Chief Executive Officer of BNB, Sonam Tobgay, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry by providing our customers with the most innovative and secure financial solutions available. By combining Visa’s global reach with T Bank’s commitment to customer-centric services, we are confident that we can deliver an exceptional banking experience to all customers.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the T Bank, Pema Tshering, shared that with association with one of the country’s leading banks, and the world’s largest payment network, Visa is a stepping stone for T Bank to venture into international payments.

With the achievement of this milestone, T Bank aspires to launch the Visa Debit/Credit cards by July 2023 as it completes all the required formalities with Visa global network. Upon completion of these arrangements, T Bank will be able to offer its customers the ease of payment secured by the latest technology-embedded contactless cards and contribute to the nation’s digitization drive in its own small way.

In recent times, BNB has been actively involved and renowned for its customer-centric approach and commitment to technological advancement. Through this collaboration, BNB aims to empower customers with seamless access to Visa’s world-class payment solutions, enabling them to transact securely and conveniently in an increasingly digital and global marketplace.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

