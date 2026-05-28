BNB observes International Menstrual Hygiene Day at Pemacholing nunnery, Tang, Bumthang

Bhutan National Bank (BNB) observed this year’s International Menstrual Hygiene Day with the nuns of Pemacholing nunnery at Tang, Bumthang.

BNB distributed sanitary pads to around 150 nuns who attended the program. Such initiative underscores the bank’s enduring dedication not only to its business and profits, but also to fostering well-being and dignity within communities. As a part of the program, the bank also provided financial literacy outreach program to the nunnery and other dratshangs and institutions in and around Bumthang.

By participating in this joint effort, the Bank continues to demonstrate its role as a socially responsible institution that strives to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Bhutanese citizens.

Bhutan National Bank (BNB) marked this year’s International Menstrual Hygiene Day with a meaningful outreach program at Pemacholing Nunnery in Taang, Bumthang, reaffirming its commitment to community well-being and social responsibility.

The Bank distributed sanitary pads to around 150 nuns who attended the program. The initiative aimed to promote menstrual hygiene awareness, ensure access to essential sanitary products, and contribute to improving the health and dignity of women in monastic communities.

In addition to the distribution, the Bank conducted a financial literacy outreach session for the nuns and other dratshangs and institutions in Bumthang. The session focused on enhancing understanding of basic banking services, promoting financial inclusion, and empowering participants with knowledge to make informed financial decisions.

Such initiative of the bank reflects its broader commitment to supporting communities beyond business and profit. Through such initiatives, the bank aims to help reduce stigma, promote hygiene, and support the health and empowerment of young women across the nation, ultimately aligning with the day’s theme “Together for a period-friendly world”.