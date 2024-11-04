BNB encourages saving for children
BNB encourages saving for children
BNB encourages saving for children
Three out of four children exposed to lead
𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝
Bureau of Multinational Expositions from Bhutan wins bronze at the Garden Exhibition in Chengdu
BNB encourages saving for children
Trending Now
BNB encourages saving for children

BNB encourages saving for children

Promoting Financial Literacy Among Youth: Bhutan National Bank’s World Savings Day Initiative

Teaching financial literacy to children and teens is essential, and Bhutan National Bank (BNB) is providing hands-on experience by encouraging children to open a “Piggy Account.” To celebrate World Savings Day on October 31, BNB awarded a one-year fixed deposit of Nu 1,000 to 50 school children selected through a lucky draw.

Opening a savings account can inspire children and teens to set savings goals and grow their savings early. With the theme, “Save Together, Grow Together,” BNB launched an initiative to promote saving habits among young savers, offering a unique opportunity for children to participate.

To qualify for the lucky draw, children must hold a Piggy Account with BNB and have a parent or guardian with a BNB account registered on the Mpay mobile banking app. Winners were chosen at random during a live event on Facebook.

Currently, BNB has 12,319 Piggy Accounts, including 252 accounts newly created during the awareness drive. The bank offers an annual interest rate of 4.5% on Piggy Savings. Event organizers highlighted that the bank is fostering financial growth among young people by encouraging the habit of saving early.

World Savings Day, also known as World Thrift Day, is celebrated on October 31 each year, emphasizing the importance of saving for the future. Saving can support life goals, such as retirement, education, buying property, or marriage, and provides a financial cushion for unexpected events. Initiated on October 30, 1924, at the first International Thrift Congress in Milan by Italian professor Filippo Ravizza, World Savings Day was quickly embraced globally, particularly in countries recovering from wartime hardships. After World War II, the concept of thrift spread widely, with banks in developing countries expanding services and NGOs promoting the importance of saving.

Each year, World Savings Day adopts a new theme to inspire saving habits, with financial institutions introducing schemes to facilitate saving and investment. This event especially encourages children to start saving, often with tools like piggy banks, which foster a sense of financial awareness among young savers and their families.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 74
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
BNB encourages saving for children

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
BNB encourages saving for children
BNB encourages saving for children