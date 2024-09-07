BIF sparks excitement among Paro shopkeepers

With just 23 days left before the three-day Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) kicks off in Pangbisa, the shopkeepers of Paro are eagerly anticipating the event. As the countdown to the forum continues, Paro’s shopkeepers are poised to make the most of the anticipated surge in visitors, eager to contribute to and benefit from this significant international event.

Thinley Dorji, owner of Yoezer Handicrafts, expressed his enthusiasm. “I am really excited about the guests, as they are coming in very huge numbers. Even if they don’t purchase our products, their visit would bring joy to us.”

He said that there will be broader economic benefits for the country as a whole. “With the guests, we will definitely benefit. Their presence itself will bolster our economy in one way or another. Even if they don’t purchase anything from my shop, they will likely buy something from another vendor, which ultimately supports us all,” he added.

The proprietor of Dragon Handicraft, Sangay Wangchuk, shared his anticipations. “Although the government guests might have tight schedules, I am hopeful about the benefits for the hospitality sector,” he said, adding that Paro being the beginning and end of the journey for tourists, he believes that local hotels and restaurants will significantly benefit from the event.

He expressed his gratitude for the initiative, saying, “We see the forum as an opportunity for economic upliftment and would like to thank His Majesty the King for the initiative and appreciation for the efforts.”

Similarly, Tashi Lhamo, owner of Tara Handicrafts, shared that the she foresees the forum’s benefit beyond her shop and Paro. As part of preparation for the event, Tashi shared that she had purchased some new items and restocked the products.

With support from the bank, they have also addressed past issues with the credit card machine, noting, “To accommodate tourists who prefer cashless transactions, we have updated the credit card machine with support from the Bank of Bhutan.”

In a bid to enhance the shopping experience, Tashi is also extending her display space and decorating it in unique ways to attract tourists. She also shared, “We are all excited about the news of international forum. The influx of guests will not only benefit my shop but the nation as a whole. For instance, if they buy things from us, we can provide support and service to others.”

Nima Seldon, owner of Buddhist Art, also shared her optimism regarding the forum’s potential benefits, stating, “Our products are mainly for tourists, so the forum will be highly beneficial for us.” With the peak tourist season coinciding with the event, she noted that they do not need to place separate orders for products. “By collaborating with freelance artists, I have included some unique Bhutanese artworks, as tourists are increasingly interested in authentic, locally made products.”

Reflecting on broader implication of the event, Nima shared her excitement about the mindfulness project and its potential to transform Bhutan. “I never thought of going abroad, as our country will experience a dynamic transformation through peaceful mindfulness city,” she shared. “While other countries develop, the cities become busy but, we are focusing on building a mindfulness city that reflects our architectural style and Bhutanese culture.” She is eager to share her insights on mindfulness city with others.

Meanwhile, the BIF is a global initiative dedicated to sustainable development and mindful entrepreneurship. It will unite international leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to support Bhutan’s vision of a mindful city. Through dynamic workshops, networking, and interactive sessions, BIF will promote ethical practices, eco-friendly innovation, and cultural preservation, blending modern technology with Bhutanese traditions to drive holistic growth and environmental stewardship. The forum aims to set a new development path for Bhutan and the world, enhancing well-being and sustainability, while offering investors and entrepreneurs’ opportunities to explore tech startups and business ventures in Bhutan’s green ecosystem. The three-day event will begin on the 1st of October, 2024.

More than 80 distinguished speakers are expected, covering diverse topics such as integrating mindfulness into education and leadership, leveraging blockchain for knowledge economies, utilising AI in digital services and governance, promoting ESG investments for climate resilience, and developing carbon markets for sustainable growth.

Notable international and local speakers include Evan Spiegel, the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat; Joseph E Stiglitz, economist and Nobel Laureate; Nicholas Stern, economist and member of the UK House of Lords and Nobel Laureate; Richard J Roberts, molecular biologist and Nobel Laureate; Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche, a Buddhist scholar, author and filmmaker; Juan Manuel Santos, the former President of Columbia; Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group; Bjarke Ingels, the founding partner & creative director of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG); Matthieu Ricard, a philosopher and Buddhist monk, amongst others.

By Nidup Lhamo, Paro