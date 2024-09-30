BIF poised to boost tourism, say key stakeholders

As Bhutan stands ready to host the three-day Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) from the 1st of October at Pangbisa in Paro, stakeholders of the country’s tourism industry are confident that the BIF will go a long way in promoting Bhutan as a high end destination, with some calling it a marketing event of the biggest scale.

Garab Dorji, Founder and Chairman of the Guide Association of Bhutan (GAB), said that Bhutan and especially those in the hospitality industry need to capitalise on the event to bring in much needed high-end tourists, “who will not only come in big numbers but also represent Bhutan and promote Bhutan.” “When President Barrack Obama was served Mushroom Ema Datsi and Nakey a long time back, I said it is a million dollar advertisement for Bhutan, since they mentioned that the above is a variation of our national dish. BIF is 100 times bigger since its happening in Bhutan,” Garab said. In May 2012, President Obama was in New York, where he was served Mushroom Ema Datsi. The western media quoted organizers and especially those serving the US President say that the first choice for a main course was Mushroom Ema Datshi, “a variation of the beloved national dish of Bhutan.” “The second dish is called Nakey, which is a dish of fiddlehead ferns which are another Himalayan delicacy little known in the west,” the media reported.

Further, GAB’s Chairman said that the establishment of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and the worldwide travels of His Majesty the King in promoting GMC would have had a very big impact on tourism. “This and now the upcoming BIF at Pangbisa, Paro, is the biggest marketing and advertisement ever for Bhutan in particular and tourism in general. I don’t think there can be any bigger marketing for Bhutan than this,” he said, reiterating that Bhutan needs to “seize such opportunities.”

Damcho Rinzin, Director, Department of Tourism (DoT) shared that the BIF has particularly caught the attention of various nations, attracting a diverse array of guests and participants. “This arrival of visitors to the forum underscores the positive influence that GMC has on tourism and international collaboration,” he said.

The Director shared that such initiatives not only promote tourism but also foster an environment where creative ideas and innovation can flourish.

“The BIF is a testament to the increasing global recognition of Bhutan as a center for mindfulness and creativity. The discussions and interactions that will take place during this forum will contribute to a greater understanding of Bhutan’s values and traditions, thereby strengthening its position as a desirable travel destination.”

“Moreover, the department is immensely grateful to His Majesty for championing this visionary project. His support has been instrumental in bringing these concepts, ultimately contributing positively to the nation’s image and appeal,” Damcho said.

The Director also said that GMC holds significant importance for Bhutan, drawing considerable interest from tourists eager to explore excitements, amongst others.

“The enthusiasm generated by GMC has resulted in a vibrant brand presence that enhances the country’s appeal and simplifies the marketing efforts of the tourism department,” he said.

In addition, the Director said that the establishment of GMC has made a substantial impact on the overall operations of the department, enabling a broader reach for Bhutan’s narrative on the global stage.

“GMC definitely serves as a catalyst for increased tourism, cultural exchange, and innovation, ensuring a bright future for Bhutan and its people. GMC stands as a shining example of how mindful living can resonate beyond borders, drawing interest and admiration from around the world,” Damcho said.

Retrieving on the impact of the BIF on promoting Bhutan as a tourism destination, Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, DoT shared that hosting the BIF in Paro will highlight Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage, ambitious vision, skilled populace, and stunning natural beauty to an international audience, significantly enhancing its status as a premier tourism destination.

“This event will create valuable networking opportunities and generate media exposure, potentially attracting new investments that can drive economic growth across various sectors,” Carissa said.

Further, she noted that the establishment of GMC represents a bold vision that showcases Bhutan’s unique fusion of traditional values and modern aspirations, generating global awareness, curiosity, and excitement about the future.

She underlined that this increased interest benefits Bhutan by enhancing its international profile, fostering economic growth, and promoting more sustainable tourism initiatives.

A tour operator based in Thimphu said “events like the BIF cannot be separated from tourism.” “We heard that some participants of the Forum have already arrived in Bhutan. While this would benefit the tourism industry now, it would also have a very big impact, especially in bringing back the same people or influencing their friends and relatives to visit Bhutan,” he said. According to him, “verbal information and those disseminated on personal social media pages” are the most effective “agents.” “Compared to information that tourists get from the media and other sources, what people who have visited a country say really matters. Moreover, those coming for the BIF are people of influence and a positive note on their personal social media platforms would influence the thousands and even millions of followers they would have,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BIF is a global initiative dedicated to sustainable development and mindful entrepreneurship. It unites international leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to support Bhutan’s vision of a Mindfulness City. Through dynamic workshops, networking, and interactive sessions, BIF promotes ethical practices, eco-friendly innovation, and cultural preservation, blending modern technology with Bhutanese traditions to drive holistic growth and environmental stewardship.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu