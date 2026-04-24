Bhutan’s Youth Unemployment Crisis Demands Structural Solutions

Bhutan’s labour market appears stable on the surface. With an overall unemployment rate of just 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2026, the country seems close to full employment. But beneath this reassuring headline lies a far more troubling reality: youth unemployment stands at 16.5 percent—nearly five times the national average.

Data from the National Statistics Bureau reveal a persistent structural problem. Young people aged 15 to 24 account for nearly 39 percent of all unemployed individuals, with the highest concentration in the 20–24 age group. While the rate has declined slightly from the previous quarter, it remains higher than the same period last year—suggesting a systemic issue rather than a temporary fluctuation.

At its core, Bhutan’s youth unemployment challenge is not simply about a shortage of jobs. It reflects a deeper mismatch between education outcomes, skills, and the evolving demands of the labour market. More than a quarter of unemployed individuals cite recent graduation as the main reason for being jobless, while others point to lack of qualifications, insufficient experience, or a mismatch between training and available opportunities.

The education system continues to produce graduates whose aspirations are largely directed toward white-collar or public sector employment—areas that can no longer absorb them at scale. Meanwhile, sectors with strong employment potential, including construction, technical trades, agriculture, and emerging services, struggle to attract young workers. The result is a growing pool of educated but underutilised youth, many of whom remain unemployed for extended periods, with nearly half jobless for more than six months.

A more responsive education and training system is urgently needed. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) must be strengthened, modernised, and repositioned as a credible first-choice pathway rather than an alternative option.

At the same time, Bhutan’s economic structure must evolve to generate more jobs. The public sector alone can no longer absorb the growing number of educated youth entering the labour force each year. A stronger and more dynamic private sector is essential, supported by policies that improve access to finance, reduce regulatory barriers, and encourage entrepreneurship.

Bridging the school-to-work transition also requires targeted labour market interventions. Time-bound employment programmes, wage subsidies, and structured partnerships between government and industry can help young jobseekers gain initial work experience and improve employability.

Gender disparities further complicate the employment landscape. Female labour force participation remains significantly lower, with many women outside the workforce. Expanding childcare services, promoting flexible work arrangements, and encouraging women’s participation in non-traditional sectors could unlock a substantial and currently underutilised segment of the workforce.

The rural economy also presents an important opportunity. With a large share of the population still engaged in agriculture, modernising the sector through mechanisation, improved market access, and value addition could make it more attractive to young people. Linking agriculture with entrepreneurship and agribusiness models could transform it from subsistence work into a viable and rewarding career path.

Equally critical is strengthening career guidance and labour market information systems. Many young people enter the workforce with limited awareness of available opportunities or required skills. Better information, clearer career pathways, and early exposure to work environments can help align expectations with reality and reduce prolonged unemployment spells.

Bhutan’s demographic profile presents both promise and pressure. A young population can be a powerful engine of innovation and growth, but only if it is productively employed. Persistent youth unemployment risks eroding this potential and creating long-term economic and social costs.

The headline unemployment rate may suggest stability, but it conceals a deeper imbalance. Addressing youth unemployment is no longer optional—it is central to Bhutan’s economic future.