Bhutan’s Youngest Gup

Rinchen Norbu, Gup of Jurmey Gewog, Mongar, is only 28

Rinchen Norbu, a 28-year-old resident of Jurmey gewog in Monggar district, has made history in the third local government election by becoming the youngest gup in the country.

“As a young leader from 205 gewogs, I feel an immense sense of pride and responsibility. On one hand, I am honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving my community, and I am proud to be part of the leadership team,” said Rinchen.

Prior to taking up this position, Rinchen graduated from Gyalposhing College of Information and Technology (GCIT) in mid-2021. It was during his college days that he saw an opportunity to participate in the local government election at the age of 25. Despite his young age, Rinchen seized the opportunity and successfully won the third government election in 2021, becoming the gup. For him, this achievement is a testament to his determination and leadership skills.

Rinchen’s decision to participate in the local government election was driven by a strong sense of self-belief and a deep commitment to serving his community. He was not swayed by the prospect of securing a 9-to-5 job but instead chose a path that would allow him to directly impact the lives of his fellow gewog residents.

“I didn’t even bother applying for any job vacancies,” Rinchen recalled. “I knew that if I joined the local government, I would have the opportunity to serve my people directly and make a tangible difference in their lives. I didn’t want to be selfish and sit behind a desk, away from the people I am meant to serve.”

Rinchen shared that from a very early age, he was deeply interested in public service, which was the main reason he participated in the third local government election. As the youngest gup in the country, Rinchen is expected to bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to governance, inspiring young people across the country to take an active role in politics.

“As a young leader, I believe it is essential to acknowledge that public trust has been placed in me, and I should strive to uphold their expectations,” Rinchen said. “At the same time, I also recognize that it is crucial to pave the way for future young leaders who may be interested in contesting the election process. As a leader, it is my duty to create a path for others to follow and to ensure they have the opportunities they need to grow and develop.”

“My message to future young leaders is to come out of your comfort zone and take part in the election process to serve the nation at the grassroots level,” Rinchen advised.

Regarding Rinchen’s future plans, he shared that he still has two more years to serve. All his focus is on serving his country and the people, with no intention of going abroad.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu