Bhutan’s Seismic Warning: 18 Earthquakes in 120 Years Highlight Persistent Risk

Bhutan remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes, with its location in one of the world’s most active seismic zones exposing the country to recurring geological risks, experts have warned.

Over the past 120 years, Bhutan has experienced around 18 earthquakes, with an average magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale. Of these, 10 earthquakes had their epicentres within Bhutan, highlighting the country’s continued exposure to seismic activity.

The findings were shared during a multi-stakeholder consultation on community-appropriate Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on climate hazards held on July 23–24, 2026. An official from the Department of Local Governance and Disaster Management (DLGDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, presented Bhutan’s earthquake risk profile and emphasised the need for stronger preparedness measures.

Bhutan’s vulnerability stems from its location along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, one of the most active geological regions in the world. The continuous movement and interaction of these plates generate significant seismic pressure, placing Himalayan countries, including Bhutan, at risk of earthquakes and related disasters.

The presentation noted that Bhutan’s last major earthquake occurred more than 300 years ago, in 1714 AD. While the long interval may appear reassuring, experts cautioned that it also indicates the possibility of accumulated seismic stress and the need for continued preparedness.

“Earthquakes are unpredictable, and long periods without major events should not lead to complacency,” the presentation highlighted.

Beyond the immediate danger of ground shaking, earthquakes can trigger a range of secondary hazards, including glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides, fires and flooding. These cascading impacts can significantly increase damage to communities, infrastructure and livelihoods.

A historical timeline shared during the consultation documented several significant earthquakes affecting Bhutan and neighbouring regions over the centuries. These included earthquakes along the Bhutan–India border, the Nepal–Bhutan region, as well as events recorded within Bhutan and nearby areas such as Trashigang, Mongar and Sikkim.

The presentation also highlighted concerns regarding the vulnerability of traditional Bhutanese structures to seismic forces. Many traditional buildings, despite their cultural and architectural significance, may require additional assessment and strengthening to withstand strong earthquake impacts.

The official stressed the importance of investing in earthquake preparedness, resilient infrastructure, public awareness and community-level response mechanisms to reduce potential losses from future seismic events.

Recognising that preparedness begins with informed communities, the Bhutan Red Cross Society (BRCS), in collaboration with DLGDM and the National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), is working to develop community-friendly IEC materials on climate and disaster hazards.

The initiative aims to improve public understanding of risks, strengthen early warning awareness and encourage safer practices among communities across the country.

The materials will be developed in local languages and distributed through accessible platforms, including posters, short videos and radio messages. The target groups include communities, schools, local leaders, youth groups and partner organisations.

Officials said communicating disaster risks in a simple and locally relevant manner is essential to ensuring that people understand how to prepare before disasters occur and how to respond effectively during emergencies.

With climate change increasing the complexity of natural hazards, experts emphasised that disaster preparedness must consider interconnected risks. Rising temperatures, changing weather patterns and environmental changes can intensify hazards such as floods, landslides and GLOFs, which may occur alongside or after seismic events.

As Bhutan continues to develop, strengthening resilience will remain critical. Earthquakes may be beyond human control, but their impacts can be reduced through better planning, safer infrastructure, informed communities and coordinated disaster management efforts.

The country’s history of seismic activity serves as a reminder that preparedness is not only a response to past disasters, it is an investment in protecting future generations.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu