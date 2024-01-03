A Paradigm Shift in Global Economic Development

In Bhutan, a groundbreaking vision is unfolding—the establishment of a Special Administrative Region (SAR) that challenges the norms for economic development. Far beyond the conventional pursuit of wealth, this bold initiative is a paradigm shift in which economic progress, mindfulness and sustainability converge. Bhutan is extending a unique invitation to like-minded international partners to join in reshaping the conventional narrative of prosperity.

Bhutan’s Distinctive Approach

Located in the town of Gelephu in southern Bhutan, this SAR represents more than just economic aspirations. It encapsulates a transformative vision rooted in the nation’s core principles. Bhutan aims to redefine success by departing from the traditional over emphasis on Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Instead, it embraces the holistic approach of Gross National Happiness (GNH), recognizing that true prosperity should also encompass well-being and environmental sustainability. It also recognizes that the holistic well-being of professionals is often key to commercial success. This approach positions Bhutan’s SAR as a living laboratory for redefining success. In a world fixated with economic indicators, Bhutan has the potential to become a beacon for a more balanced and conscientious model that prioritizes the pursuit of individual and collective well-being.

Holistic Development

At the core of this SAR lies a commitment to holistic development beyond GDP growth. Unlike conventional economic zones, Bhutan’s approach integrates the nine GNH domains: Psychological Wellbeing, Health, Education, Living Standards, Time-Use, Ecological Diversity and Resilience, Good Governance, Cultural Diversity and Resilience, and Community Vitality. It posits that sustainable economic development can go hand in hand with the pursuit of higher order outcomes. The SAR is a testament to Bhutan’s commitment to non-negotiable core principles that are deeply rooted in its cultural and philosophical heritage. This commitment shapes the very fabric of the SAR, in which prosperity should not be at the expense of ethical considerations.

Success Redefined

Bhutan’s invitation to like-minded international partners transcends the typical call for investors. It seeks discerning collaborators with a shared vision for a completely different kind of success. It invites them into a collaborative space that is intertwined with the nation’s progress. In this long-term relationship, partners are not just investors. They are contributors to a legacy of mutual prosperity that goes beyond traditional notions of financial gains. This collaborative approach is a testament to the belief that sustainable development is a collective long-term endeavor, requiring shared dedication to principles that prioritize well-being and environmental consciousness.

Innovation and Open Collaboration

Bhutan’s departure from traditional economic zones extends to the structure of collaboration within the SAR. It wants to be a white canvas for innovation and co-creation. That the SAR will have executive autonomy and judicial independence just shows how serious Bhutan is about this. Indeed, this emphasis on innovation recognizes that the challenges of the 21st century demand creative solutions and all hands on deck. By fostering an environment in which ideas can flow freely and innovation can thrive, the SAR would become a dynamic space for continuous improvement and transformative efforts.

A New Global Model for Prosperity

Bhutan’s SAR is not an isolated initiative confined within its borders. It can be a global model for prosperity by challenging the predominant narratives of economic development. This is where like-minded international partners can join hands to reshape the narrative of economic progress. Bhutan’s commitment to sustainability, mindfulness, and economic progress respond to the need for a more considered approach to global development and progress. The SAR has the potential to emerge as a viable and visible example of how economic success can be achieved without totally compromising environmental, societal and individual well-being. It can perhaps offer a glimmer of hope in a world that is increasingly torn apart by man-made conflict and environmental degradation.

Conclusion: A New Era for Global Prosperity

The Gelephu SAR is unfolding as a visionary endeavor, challenging the prevailing norms of global economic development. Beyond economic growth, Bhutan’s commitment to GNH and its unwavering adherence to core principles mark a paradigm shift. Against the backdrop of an increasingly troubled world, the SAR should show us a future where success is measured not only in profits but also in the harmonious well-being of people and the planet. As Bhutan invites like-minded International partners to join this transformative journey, it hopefully heralds a new era in which prosperity can go hand in hand with mindfulness, sustainability, and the collective pursuit of well-being.

Yeo Whee Jim

Transformation Office