Bhutan’s National Day: A Celebration of Unity and Legacy

National Day in Bhutan transcends the ceremonial-it is a profound moment of reflection, unity, and a reaffirmation of the shared values that shape the nation. As Bhutan marks its 117th National Day, leaders and citizens alike celebrate the progress achieved under the visionary leadership of the Wangchuck dynasty and the enduring bonds of national solidarity.

Bhutan’s National Day is a tribute to the visionaries who shaped the nation, a celebration of unity, and a pledge to continue on the path of peace and progress. The day’s centerpiece is the Royal Address, where His Majesty speaks directly to the people, reaffirming the nation’s values and aspirations.

As Bhutan reflects on its remarkable journey, the National Day remains a moment to honor its past, embrace its present, and envision a future of shared hope and prosperity.

Reflections from Bhutanese Leaders

Lekey Dorji, Finance Minister

“Our Kings have safeguarded Bhutan’s independence for over a century amidst powerful neighbors. On this auspicious day, I join the nation in expressing heartfelt gratitude to our King, the Fourth King, and the Royal Family for their unwavering leadership and dedication.”

Yeezang De Thapa, Education Minister

“The 117th National Day is a moment of pride, marked by visionary initiatives like the Gelephu Mindfulness City and the Gyalsung Program. These milestones signify Bhutan’s leap into a future of resilience and self-reliance. Today, we honor His Majesty for guiding our youth and securing the nation’s future. Pelden Drukpa Gyalo!”

Dasho Pema Chhewang, Opposition Leader

“The National Day reminds us of the legacy of Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck, our first hereditary King, who ushered in peace and democracy. It is a day to honor the monarchy, which has abolished labor tax, introduced Gross National Happiness, and fostered Bhutan’s diplomatic standing.”

Dasho Dr. Lotay Tshering, Former Prime Minister and Governor of GMC

“This is the only day when Bhutanese collectively chant ‘Palden Drukpa Gyalo’ with pride and unity, and when His Majesty’s words resonate deeply, charting our way forward as a nation.”

Thakur S. Powdyel, Author and Former Education Minister

“National Day is not just an event; it is a reaffirmation of unity and shared values. It binds us together in thought, prayer, and hope, transforming us into one consciousness. The Royal Address on this day is the heart of the celebration, inspiring hope and guiding the nation’s future.”

Tshering Wangchuk, Former CEO, STCBL

“Bhutan’s peace and prosperity are rooted in the establishment of the monarchy in 1907. National Day commemorates this pivotal moment, marking the beginning of an era of harmony and growth.”

Dechen Lhaden, Bhutanese Living in Perth, Australia

“This day reminds us that Bhutan’s strength lies in its unity, wise leadership, and the shared love for our nation.”

Bikash Waling Rai, Entrepreneur

“National Day embodies the profound bond between the people and their leaders, showcasing love, unity, and the dynamic wisdom that defines Bhutan.”

Pema Ningpo, Teacher

“It is a time to honor our shared history and values, remembering those who fought for our freedom. National Day inspires optimism and reinforces the potential for progress, bringing communities together to celebrate and give back to the nation.”

Tendi Zangmo, Retired Civil Servant

“December 17 every year evokes a sense of nostalgia in me. My age will not allow me to hop and flop and dance to the mirth of the day, but I definitely make it a point every year to go to Dechenphug and offer my prayers for Their Majesties, the nation and the people of Bhutan to live in harmony for all times to come.”

Queenzang Choki Nidup, 17, College Student

“The very thought about National Day sends shivers down my spine as I ponder upon what and how I will be able to serve my King and Country. As far as I am concerned, i am steadfast in my commitment that wherever I go, I will always be a Bhutanese first and foremost. All other things are secondary.”

By Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu