Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy
Bhutan Airlines’ gifts to the World on its 11th Anniversary
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy
Vehicle sales surge despite increased prices
Digital Transformation
Trending Now
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy

Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy

Insights from Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate who made his maiden visit to Bhutan in 1998

At the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) in Paro, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz highlighted Bhutan’s remarkable socio-economic advancements over the past 75 years, including a 15-fold increase in GDP and a threefold growth in population. Stiglitz, a renowned economist and professor at Columbia University, underscored the importance of education and English proficiency in integrating Bhutan into the global economy.

Stiglitz addressed several challenges Bhutan faces, particularly in retaining skilled youth and enhancing private sector involvement in job creation. He emphasized the need for careful management of special economic zones to avoid pitfalls like tax arbitrage. His discussion also encompassed the critical balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, as well as the importance of lifelong learning and adapting to climate change.

Reflecting on his long history with Bhutan, Stiglitz noted the country’s significant transformation since his first visit in 1998. He recalled a time when Bhutan had almost no cars and life expectancy was under 50 years. Today, with Gross National Happiness (GNH) as a guiding principle, Bhutan is poised to further develop as a knowledge economy, leveraging its education system to enhance global integration.

Stiglitz stressed that Bhutan’s journey to a knowledge economy aligns with historical trends of economic development, where advances in knowledge have led to improved living standards. He argued that the key to sustaining this growth lies in creating job opportunities that match the skills of its youth.

“The private sector has a vital role to play,” he said, noting that Bhutan’s economy is evolving towards service-oriented and knowledge-based industries. He highlighted the need for good governance and a supportive environment to attract private investment while maintaining the principles of GNH.

In response to audience questions, Stiglitz discussed how a focus on lifelong learning can foster innovation beyond traditional educational settings. He advocated for an education system that adapts to the 21st century, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning in an ever-changing global landscape.

Stiglitz concluded by sharing examples of successful business models that align profitability with societal well-being. He cited companies in the ed-tech sector, such as Coursera, that leverage technology to make education more accessible and beneficial for economic growth.

In summary, Stiglitz’s insights reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development, emphasizing the interconnectedness of knowledge, economic progress, and overall well-being. As Bhutan continues on its path to becoming a knowledge economy, the focus on education and private sector engagement will be crucial for future success.

Joseph Stiglitz is a renowned American economist, author, and professor at Columbia University. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2001 for his analysis of markets with asymmetric information, which highlighted how information disparities can lead to market failures.

Stiglitz has served in various influential roles, including as Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank, and he was also a member of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Bill Clinton. His work spans various fields, including development economics, public policy, and international trade.

He is well-known for his critiques of free-market policies and globalization, advocating for more equitable economic systems. Stiglitz has authored numerous books and articles, addressing issues such as income inequality, climate change, and the role of government in the economy. His contributions have made him a prominent figure in contemporary economic discourse.

By Tashi Namgyal, Paro

Post Views: 104
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy
Bhutan’s Journey Towards a Knowledge Economy