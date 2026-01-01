Bhutan’s Inspirational Year of Triumph – Discovering Strength & Spirit

Bhutan soared in 2025. Economically, the nation achieved remarkable growth, with the GDP rising. Tourism rebounded with renewed vigor, the energy sector achieved historic milestones, and the education sector celebrated the launch of the Bhutan Baccalaureate across 23 schools. Urban development reached new heights with the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), and innovation took center stage with the launch of TER—a sovereign-backed, gold-backed digital token—pioneering a values-driven digital economy that signals Bhutan’s bold leap into the future.

These milestones, captured in different forms are now etched in the diary of 2025. There are others, too, portraits of a people and leadership that inspire confidence and ignite pride. They tell more than a story of numbers and projects. They capture the soul of a nation discovering its potential, courage, and identity.

The most poignant, is history in motion – His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen stepping forward and joining citizens in the construction of the Gelephu International Airport. This was leadership in its most powerful form: visible, tangible, and inclusive. Thousands of Bhutanese followed, inspired by the unwavering example of their King and Queen. And we saw Bhutan move as one. We also saw hundreds of young Bhutanese rise to join the Pelsung, daring to explore new frontiers and embracing responsibility with boldness and determination. Their energy, courage, and vision reflected the heartbeat of Bhutan’s next generation, an echo of the nation’s promise.

Within the diary are pictures of Bhutan’s spirit, transcending borders as showcased during the Global Peace Prayer, which brought the world together as a humble nation honored His Majesty the Fourth King on his 70th Birth Anniversary. This moment of global convergence was a testament to Bhutan’s soft power, moral influence, and the enduring appeal of its values-driven leadership.

The past also has portraits of His Majesty weaving love, compassion, faith, and trust into every fabric of development especially in GMC, committing USD 2 billion to the project and making every Bhutanese a stakeholder in its success. The message was clear: development is not the work of a few—it is a collective journey, where every citizen has a role and every effort contributes to shared prosperity.

Above all, 2025 revealed what His Majesty often emphasizes: Bhutanese are different. We are a distinct breed, capable of prioritizing community over self-interest, of embracing vision alongside responsibility. This year, that uniqueness—Layjumdrey Thadamtsi—fluttered in full glory.

We saw the power of community, camaraderie, and collective courage. Boldness shone brightly—whether in organizing a global event like the Peace Prayer or in the youthful daring of the Pelsung program. This boldness, tempered by trust and faith, became a powerful engine for progress, proving that even a small nation can achieve greatness without compromising its values.

As the year closes, Bhutan has glimpsed its own reflection—a nation rich in leadership, unity, and purpose. The blueprint for the future is clear: wise leadership, committed citizens, bold youth, and a society united by shared values. With trust in our people, faith in our vision, and resilience in the face of challenges, Bhutan is poised to move forward with confidence, courage, and certainty.

Thus, 2025 was more than a year of milestones. It was a year of inspiration, self-discovery, and awakening. And as we step into the future, we carry forward the lessons, courage, and faith that will propel this remarkable nation toward a destiny worthy of its people.