Bhutan’s Gateway to the World Set for Overhaul Amid Questions Raised

Paro International Airport, Bhutan’s only international gateway and among the world’s most challenging airports, is poised for a major transformation nearly six decades after it first came into operation. On November 24, Changi Airports International (CAI) presented an update on the airport’s new master plan, signaling a large-scale expansion intended to meet rising aviation demands and to address observations made by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). With Bhutan preparing for deeper global connectivity, the modernization of Paro Airport has become both a technical necessity and a national imperative.

CAI, a globally respected airport developer and consultant and a subsidiary of the Changi Airport Group (CAG), which manages Singapore’s renowned Changi Airport, is also advising on the Gelephu International Airport (GIA). Its involvement underscores the seriousness with which Bhutan is now approaching aviation development. While the final master plan is yet to be released, CAI’s presentation offered a broad, three-phased outline centered on improving safety, expanding capacity, and elevating operational standards to international levels.

The need for expansion is clear. Passenger numbers have grown steadily over the years, and aircraft operations have become increasingly complex due to Paro’s unique geographical constraints. Nestled at 2,235 metres above sea level and surrounded by mountains reaching over 5,000 metres, the airport is globally recognized for its technical difficulty. Its short 1,964-metre runway and narrow valley approach impose tight restrictions on aircraft type, payload, and flight frequency. Pilots require special certification to operate here, and airlines regularly leave seats empty—not because demand is low, but because payload limitations prevent aircraft from taking off at full capacity. These constraints limit Bhutan’s ability to respond to rising tourist arrivals, growing domestic travel needs, and expanding regional connectivity.

With Bhutan preparing for the ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and the eventual operation of its international airport, Paro’s role becomes even more critical. For the foreseeable future, Paro will remain the country’s primary international gateway. Ensuring it can safely and efficiently handle increasing traffic is therefore a national priority.

Yet, as the technical need for expansion becomes more evident, the social implications have sparked concerns among local leaders and communities. During the presentation, Members of Parliament representing Paro and Local Government (LG) leaders voiced deep worries regarding land acquisition and the potential displacement of households near the airport.

Sonam Tashi, MP for Lamgong-Wangchang, acknowledged the importance of the master plan but highlighted that the proposal remains largely technical. He stressed the need for clarity on how the plan would affect residents. He explained that Paro’s flight demand is expected to increase significantly, which would require expanded apron space, enhanced terminal facilities, and improved support infrastructure. However, he cautioned that unclear information on land requirements creates anxiety among residents. Without knowing how many households or how much land will be affected, families cannot make informed decisions about construction, investments, or long-term land use. Height restrictions, limitations on infrastructure development, and fears of future land acquisition have already imposed a heavy psychological and financial burden.

National Council member from Paro, Ugyen Tshering, made a similar point, noting that many residents have kept their land unused while waiting for clear directives. He argued that the presentation did not adequately reflect ground realities or address community concerns. He called for a revised assessment that clearly outlines the number of people and the total acreage that may need to be surrendered. Only then, he said, can residents plan their future with certainty.

Paro Dzongda Norbu Wangchuk added that the dzongkhag had not conducted public consultations yet because the plan remains in draft form. However, the dzongkhag has already submitted its views to the consultants, requesting precise clarification on the additional land required to handle the optimal number of flights permitted by the valley’s physical limitations. Another round of consultations with the Department of Air Transport (DoAT) and CAI is scheduled in the coming weeks.

Both parliamentarians and LG leaders emphasized that while they fully support national development, the wellbeing of the people living near the airport must remain at the forefront. Any expansion, they said, must be guided by fairness, transparency, and appropriate compensation. Aviation officials have assured that the next presentation will include detailed figures on affected households, precise land requirements, and any development restrictions in surrounding zones. The finalized master plan is expected to integrate both technical assessments and social-impact studies, ensuring a balanced approach.

The history of Paro Airport underscores why decisions surrounding its future carry such national weight. From its humble beginnings in the late 1960s as a simple airstrip built by the Indian Border Roads Organization for helicopter operations, Paro has evolved into Bhutan’s central aviation hub. The establishment of Drukair in 1981 marked the beginning of Bhutan’s aviation era, followed by the launch of scheduled flights in 1983. A decade later, the runway was extended and strengthened to accommodate heavier aircraft, and by the 2010s, Bhutan saw the entry of Buddha Air and Bhutan Airlines, significantly expanding connectivity. By 2018, passenger traffic approached 400,000 annually. Recent structural improvements—including a refurbished terminal, a cargo facility, a relocated substation, new taxiways, and Bhutanese art enhancements—have further strengthened its role.

Despite these developments, Paro’s physical constraints remain unchanged. The valley cannot be reshaped, but operations must grow—making strategic expansion the only viable path forward. As Bhutan positions itself for greater global engagement, especially with the anticipated rise in travel linked to GMC, a more capable and efficient Paro Airport becomes indispensable.

The next detailed presentation, expected by December, will be crucial in determining how this national project moves ahead. The decisions taken will define not only the future of Paro International Airport but also Bhutan’s broader aviation trajectory for decades to come.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu