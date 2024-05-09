Bhutan’s Garden of Happiness Blossoms at Chengdu International Horticulture Expo

The Chengdu International Horticulture Expo has unveiled its grandeur, welcoming visitors to a mesmerizing journey through the world’s floral wonders. Among the myriad of captivating gardens, one stands out for its unique blend of tranquility, cultural richness, and sustainable ethos – Bhutan’s Garden of Happiness.

Represented by the Bureau Multinational Exposition, Bhutan’s Garden of Happiness is a 1500-square-meter sanctuary nestled within the vibrant tapestry of the expo grounds. Its theme, “Your Haven for Reflection and Inspiration” beckons visitors to immerse themselves in a world where nature and humanity coexist in harmony.

Drawing inspiration from Bhutan’s serene landscapes and commitment to sustainable development, the Garden of Happiness serves as a beacon of hope and reflection. Within its lush greenery, visitors are invited to contemplate the beauty of nature and ponder upon the significance of balanced stewardship.

Bhutan’s participation in the expo not only showcases its natural beauty but also highlights its status as the only carbon-negative nation in the world. Through the Garden of Happiness, Bhutan aims to inspire global efforts towards sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of preserving resources for future generations.

Moreover, the garden serves as a platform for cultural promotion, offering visitors a glimpse into Bhutan’s rich heritage and traditions. From intricately designed structures to vibrant floral displays inspired by Bhutanese motifs, every aspect of the garden reflects the country’s cultural identity.

In addition to its cultural offerings, Bhutan delights visitors with its renowned herbal teas and organic products. The Garden of Happiness features a dedicated space where visitors can sample and purchase a variety of herbal teas and organic goods, showcasing Bhutan’s commitment to holistic well-being and environmental sustainability.

As visitors meander through the Garden of Happiness, they are not only treated to a visual feast but also encouraged to reflect on their own connection to nature and the world around them. It’s a testament to Bhutan’s ethos of Gross National Happiness – a philosophy that prioritizes holistic well-being and harmony with nature.

In a world where environmental challenges loom large, Bhutan’s Garden of Happiness stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the beauty and power of nature and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.

The tranquility of Bhutan’s Garden of Happiness at the Chengdu International Horticulture Expo. It emphasizes the experience of nature’s magic, celebration of cultural diversity, and the journey of reflection and inspiration awaiting visitors. The report underscores the extraordinary opportunity presented to witness the beauty of Bhutan and encourages attendees to be inspired to contribute to a more sustainable future for all.

By Sonam Lhamo, Thimphu