Bhutan’s First Private Helicopter Company to be Launched Next Year

As Bhutan celebrates His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel’s 45th birth anniversary on February 21, 2025, another milestone in Bhutan’s economic development, particularly the Aviation Industry will unfold as Heli Bhutan, the first private Helicopter Company in Bhutan will be officially launched.

According to officials from the company, the momentous occasion will mark a new era in Bhutan’s tourism and aviation sectors, while enhancing the nation’s appeal to high-end travelers. “Inspired by His Majesty’s vision, Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) aims to be a sustainable economic hub focusing on mindfulness and development. Heli Bhutan supports this vision by enhancing connectivity, attracting talent, and promoting Bhutan as a leading destination for cultural, adventure, and spiritual tourism,” a press release from the company says.

The company has also mentioned that it would provide a range of services, which would include scenic tours, passenger transport, aerial filming/photography, rescue operations, and more. The rationale is to offer unparalleled access to Bhutan’s stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, with safety being the paramount and core value of the company.

Heli Bhutan’s operations will begin with an Airbus H-125 helicopter. According to the company, this versatile high-altitude aircraft comfortably seats up to six passengers, promising a top-tier experience for its clientele. The H125, known for its adaptability and performance, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by landing on the summit of Mount Everest, demonstrating its reliability and exceptional capabilities.

According to the Director of Operation, Heli Bhutan, “Initially we will operate with one helicopter and eventually in the following years we are planning to add on.”

He added that they are hiring two pilots from Europe initially due to their experience in such a field. Later opportunities would be given to Bhutanese.

Starting in October 2024, Heli Bhutan will begin accepting pre-bookings, allowing eager adventurers to secure their journeys ahead of time. The office states that this proactive approach underscores the company’s commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction. “Heli Bhutan’s launch is set to significantly contribute to the upscale tourism industry in Bhutan by offering an exclusive and reliable transportation option. By presenting bespoke experiences that blend adventure with comfort, Heli Bhutan is poised to attract discerning travelers from around the globe, further cementing Bhutan’s status as a premier destination,” the company says.

Meanwhile, the company is dedicated to actively collaborating with the tourism industry to enhance and upgrade Bhutan’s tourism market infrastructure.

Heli Bhutan is a FDI company, with 70% funded by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and 30% by the domestic partners. Officials said that the success of the company will hugely benefit the expansion of the tourism industry and also cater to the development of local communities especially in the rural area where there is a lack of motor transportation. The Company’s head office will be in Thimphu.

By Maisori Rai & Dhan Kumar Monger, Thimphu