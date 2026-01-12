Bhutan’s Financial Sector Embraces Credit Ratings: A Leap Toward Global Investor Confidence

In a bold move signaling Bhutan’s evolution as a modern, investor-friendly economy, the kingdom’s financial institutions and corporate leaders are rallying behind the adoption of credit ratings—a critical tool that promises to revolutionize the way the nation’s financial health is assessed, and its investment potential unlocked. The consensus emerged during a high-level roundtable discussion on sovereign ratings, trust, and transparency, hosted jointly by the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB), and CareEdge Global, a leading international rating agency, on January 8, 2026.

The dialogue brought together chief executive officers (CEO), policymakers, regulators, and financial experts, all recognizing that in an era of global finance, trust and transparency are as crucial as fiscal discipline. Credit ratings, they agreed, serve as impartial evaluations of a government’s or corporation’s ability to meet debt obligations, providing forward-looking assessments that enable investors to make informed, confident decisions. By offering an independent lens on fiscal stability and creditworthiness, ratings are poised to transform Bhutan’s financial landscape.

Dorji Phuntsho, CEO of RSEB, emphasized the need for a paradigm shift. “Our banking sector must evolve beyond collateral and focus on project viability, cash flow, and long-term sustainability. Alternative lending solutions that are fast, flexible, and tailored to borrowers’ needs are the way forward,” he asserted.

Deputy Governor of RMA, Ugyen Choden, expressed optimism about the reforms, underscoring that credit ratings would not only enhance policy effectiveness but also strengthen trust between lenders and borrowers. “Ratings will reflect the overall financial health of Bhutan, bolster regulatory oversight, and support sustainable growth,” she said. Her remarks highlighted how regulatory foresight and market mechanisms can synergize to create a resilient financial ecosystem.

Bhutan’s Economic Transformation

Nitesh Jain, Chief Rating Officer at CareEdge, explained that Bhutan is poised for an economic transformation that justifies the move toward ratings. With an average annual GDP growth of over six percent, rising GDP per capita, and robust macroeconomic management, Bhutan is steadily emerging as a credible investment destination. Key to this transformation is the nation’s strategic partnership with India, which underpins infrastructure development, hydropower cooperation, and trade stability.

Aakash Jain of CARE Ratings India, highlighted that ambitious projects, such as Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), underscore the growing relevance of credit ratings. As Bhutan diversifies its economic base and attracts external investment, independent assessments of creditworthiness will be critical to supporting long-term projects and ensuring fiscal prudence.

Karma, CEO of the Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan, further reinforced the point. Bhutan’s long-term prospects are impressive: over 50% of GDP is tied up in capital formation, outpacing many emerging markets, while natural resources, hydropower exports, and strategic investments promise sustained revenue streams. “Credit ratings are essential for reinforcing investor confidence and creating an environment where capital can flow efficiently to productive sectors,” he said.

Stability Amid Fiscal Challenges

While Bhutan’s debt levels, particularly from hydropower projects, are notable, debt servicing remains secure due to concessional loans from India and dedicated revenue streams. The country maintains an expansionary fiscal stance, with a projected deficit of 6.2% of GDP in FY 2025, but reforms and external grants mitigate long-term risks.

The careful calibration of fiscal, monetary, and regulatory policies illustrates that Bhutan is not only stable but strategically prepared for ratings-based financial development, balancing short-term pressures with long-term growth objectives.

Modernization and Tax Reform

The launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on January 1, 2026, marks a transformative step in Bhutan’s fiscal modernization. By broadening the tax base, improving revenue stability, and integrating the digital economy into formal financial systems, GST aligns fiscal policy with the country’s vision for sustainable development. The introduction of credit ratings complements this reform, providing investors with the clarity and confidence needed to participate in Bhutan’s expanding economy.

Additionally, Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) index, a globally unique measure of development, reflects the nation’s commitment to balancing economic modernization with social and environmental well-being. Credit ratings, while focusing on financial metrics, will also recognize Bhutan’s holistic approach, emphasizing sustainability alongside growth and stability.

Bhutan’s Role in Global Crypto Mining

Bhutan’s abundant, carbon-neutral hydropower capacity has positioned the country as a rising player in global crypto mining. Leveraging 100% renewable energy, the nation is pursuing environmentally responsible mining operations that diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors such as agriculture and tourism. These ventures are expected to generate employment, attract foreign investment, and support fiscal revenues—all factors that enhance Bhutan’s credit profile.

Strengthening Investment and Capital Markets

Credit ratings will be transformative for Bhutan’s investment landscape. Ratings provide transparent, independent evaluations of creditworthiness, allowing investors to differentiate between high-risk and low-risk opportunities. They serve as signals of institutional strength, governance credibility, and policy stability. By introducing ratings, Bhutan’s bond and structured finance markets can grow in maturity, attracting domestic and international institutional investors, improving price discovery, and fostering market discipline.

Sovereign and Non-Sovereign Ratings

Bhutan’s readiness for sovereign ratings is increasingly recognized, but a more immediate focus lies in establishing non-sovereign credit ratings for corporations, banks, and financial institutions. These ratings will create benchmarks, incentivize transparency, and support a culture of accountability across the financial sector.

CareEdge Global has emerged as a pivotal partner in this transformation, providing localized, context-aware ratings. By embedding a team in Bhutan, the agency ensures that credit assessments reflect local economic conditions, sector-specific dynamics, and the kingdom’s unique development model. Jain emphasized that this hands-on, tailored approach is essential for accuracy and investor confidence.

Looking Ahead

Despite some skepticism around Bhutan’s readiness for comprehensive sovereign ratings, stakeholders remain optimistic and united in their commitment to financial modernization.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu