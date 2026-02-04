Bhutan's Digital Assets: Sovereign Value, Efficiency and Collateral
“From the Bitcoin mining project which we so carefully undertook a few years ago, 10,000 BTC, valued at around one billion US Dollars, will be allocated to GMC as a long-term strategic reserve. This ensures that the project is secure and its benefits are preserved for our people, our youth, and our nation.”
This landmark commitment, shared by His Majesty the King during the 118th National Day celebration on 17 December 2025, marks a turning point for the Himalayan kingdom. By officially designating Bitcoin as a national strategic reserve, Bhutan moved from being a “silent miner” to a global leader in sovereign digital asset strategy so intergenerational Bhutanese can benefit.
This decision is the culmination of a long-term vision. Several years ago, His Majesty outlined a fundamental principle for Bhutan’s financial security: to achieve meaningful GDP growth, the nation must own at least ten percent of an emerging asset class. While larger powers have long dominated traditional markets, the arrival of Bitcoin in 2008 on the very eve of the coronation offered a rare, oncein a generation opening. Bhutan seized it.
Among the thousands gathered in Bumthang for the announcement was a telling guest: the founder of Asia’s leading digital asset partner, QCP Group. Darius Sit’s presence was a quiet but powerful confirmation of Bhutan’s formidable new position in the world of cryptocurrency.
According to Sit, Bhutan’s foresight has made it a significant sovereign holder of Bitcoin. What makes this unique is not the scale of its holdings, but the method of acquisition. Unlike nations that hold Bitcoin from purchases or seizures, Bhutan is believed to be the only country to actively mine its own. It powers these operations with 100% renewable hydropower and an exclusively Bhutanese team.
The sheer scale of this commitment is monumental. The pledge to GMC alone represents about 0.05% of all Bitcoin in circulation. This isanincredible investment for a small, landlocked nation. While official rankings are not public, analysts like Sit suggest Bhutan may have one of the world’s highest Bitcoin-per-capita ratios.
This bold move has sparked both praise and cautious debate. Once met with scepticism, Bhutan’s strategy is now hailed as “genius.” A former Goldman Sachs vice president, who follows Bhutan’s development closely, lauded the leadership’s foresight. “Integrating digital finance into the GMC… is a brilliant way to attract foreign direct investment that might not otherwise come,” he noted, while adding a word of caution about the risks.
Yet, what was once a speculative experiment is fast becoming core financial infrastructure. As digital assets have evolved from a “side-show” to a foundation of modern finance, their advantages have become clear.
Sit, who has collaborated with Bhutan for three years, cites three revolutionary benefits driving this shift. The first is Bitcoin’s role as a sovereign store of value; in a world of geopolitical instability, it offers a neutral asset, free from the constraints of traditional capital markets.
The second advantage is efficiency as blockchain technology slashes settlement cycles from days to minutes, plummeting transaction costs and enabling 24/7 asset movement.
Finally, digital assets are emerging as a new form of collateral, with institutional giants like JPMorgan now integrating them into core services and cementing their role in the global economy.
Punching above its Weight
While these advantages are transforming global finance, Bhutan’s true edge lies in its unique ability to harness them. Sit now sees how the kingdom is “punching above its weight,” attributing its success to visionary leadership and a one-of-a-kind strategic asset: its energy.
“Bhutan is naturally suited because of its green energy,” he explains. By dedicating surplus hydropower to mining, Bhutan has turned its natural resources into a “digital battery.” Unlike traditional data centres, which lapse if shut down, Bitcoin mining can be throttled down or ramped up instantly. This allows Bhutan to monetize surplus energy and, when needed, divert that power back to the national grid,a perfect synergy with its sustainable development goals.
Sit said that by managing its operations exclusively with its own talent, Bhutan has ensured its digital wealth is a product of its own people.
Sit’s analysis culminates in a question that challenges the status quo: “In ten years, will our children trade and invest like us, or will they do it in Bitcoin?” For Bhutan, the answer is already being written.
Tshering Tashi
From Thimphu

