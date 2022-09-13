38 register for ECB’s seminar at Thimphu
Bhutan’s declining fertility rate and beyond
Ban on imports of non-essential items to be determined by foreign reserve
Revised Property Tax and Royalty to be tabled in the Parliament
Trending Now

Bhutan’s declining fertility rate and beyond

Some politico-economic and ecological perspectives

It is reported that Bhutan’s fertility rate decreased ‘from 6.6 births per woman in 1971 to 1.8 births per woman in 2022.’ By 2047, the elderly population 65 years and above is projected to increase from 6 percent to 13 percent. With policy circles, these figures can become topics of discussion covering the economy, politics, and the environment.

Human capital is one topic that cuts across economics and politics; politics is understood from the perspective of a state as an actor. Human resources, particularly a productive workforce is critical for economic production. In theory, the decreasing fertility rate would affect the replacement ratio culminating into, inter alia, an increasing dependency ratio would not only exert pressure on social security schemes such as pensions but also have a less active working population.

However, Bhutan’s youth unemployment rate over the years has been three to four-fold higher than the general unemployment rate. The youth bulge did not necessarily lead to a demographic dividend. It suggests that the decrease in fertility rate is not only about working women and the primacy of professional life over family but also the structural challenges in securing decent living.

Rahman and Tomlinson (2018) in ‘Cross countries: International comparisons of intergenerational trends’ observed that in the United Kingdom, the silent generation (born 1926-45) and the baby boomers (born 1946-1965) both enjoyed much higher incomes than predecessors at each age. But this progress disappeared for generation X (born 1966-80) and the millennials (born 1981-2000). Similar findings were reported in other high-income countries such as the United States and Germany. As Bhutan pursues a high-income economy, would path dependency theory come into play? Can it be argued as a sound economic reason explaining the decreasing fertility rate?

As technology has become the lingua franca both in formal discussion settings and delirious street crowds, should decreasing fertility be a policy concern, to start with? The World Economic Forum (WEF) projects that robotics and automation would increase the global GDP to $15 trillion by 2030. This will come about with the loss of about 85 million jobs by 2025.

Elsewhere, acknowledging such an inevitability, schemes such as Universal Basic Income (UBI) are being explored and piloted. Reassuringly, WEF anticipates that new 97 million jobs can be created in the future tech-driven economy. What keeps the fertility rate low if there are more jobs available?

In the Anthropocene epoch, is decreasing fertility rate, an inadvertent acceptance of the Malthusian theory of population growth? Enough jobs can be created but the planet has reached, or soon reach its maximum absorption capacity?

What would Statism say? A permanent population is one of the four elements of a state. In an ever-increasing competitive world (world), a stable population ensured through maintenance of replacement level may not itself be sufficient. A competent pool of human capital is critical to operating state machinery. Else, will robots inherit the baton of politics from emotion-endowed statesmen and decision-makers?

The writer is Dechen Rabgyal from Drepung, Mongar

Post Views: 71
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
September 2022
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top