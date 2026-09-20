Bhutan’s Australia Student Visa Risk Profile Comes Under Growing Scrutiny

A sharp rise in Australian student visa refusals is exposing a deeper concern for Bhutanese seeking higher education in Australia, as the country’s once favourable position as a low-risk source of international students is coming under increasing scrutiny. The Australia and Bhutan Education Consultancy (ABEC) says around seven in every 10 applications by Bhutanese students have been refused in recent months, a development the association says reflects not a formal change in Australian visa requirements, but a significant shift in how applications from Bhutan are being assessed.

ABEC chairman Palden Tshering said the requirements for obtaining an Australian student visa had not changed, but the perception of Bhutanese applicants had.

“The requirements did not change, it was a perception change on how our visa applications were viewed from low risk to highest risk,” he said during a press conference.

The development has implications beyond students who are currently preparing to travel to Australia. According to ABEC, concerns arising from the behaviour of some Bhutanese students, education providers and consultancy practices are increasingly affecting how new applicants are viewed.

Palden Tshering said Bhutan therefore needed to “reset” its approach to Australian education, with students, education consultancies and placement firms taking greater responsibility for ensuring that applications are genuine, properly prepared and supported by credible documentation.

A wider scrutiny of South Asian applicants

ABEC said the increased scrutiny of Bhutanese applicants is occurring within a broader environment in which applicants from South Asia are facing greater attention from Australian authorities.

The association said it had been advised by representatives of the Australian Government to adapt to the changing environment. It also said Australia’s Department of Home Affairs has been monitoring education consultancies, including patterns involving high application volumes and high refusal rates.

According to ABEC, monitoring also extends to student retention and the education providers to which students move after arriving in Australia.

This means that the assessment of a new applicant may increasingly take place against a wider picture of student behaviour and migration patterns, rather than being based solely on whether an individual application appears to meet basic documentation requirements.

The chairman said Bhutan’s risk profile began attracting greater scrutiny following the entry of private colleges into the Bhutanese market.

He also raised concerns about unregulated social-media promotions, which he said sometimes create the impression that meeting minimum requirements is sufficient to obtain a visa.

“These red flags were raised from Bhutanese student trends in Australia which made things difficult for applicants here right now,” he said.

Student behaviour under the spotlight

Among the concerns identified by ABEC are course hopping, visa hopping and applications from students who were inadequately prepared before applying.

The association also claimed that 56% of Bhutanese students currently studying in Australia have not completed their studies at their primary institution.

If accurate, such a pattern would raise questions about student retention and whether some students are using education pathways differently from the way they were originally presented in their applications. However, the figure is an ABEC claim and would need confirmation from Australian authorities or independently verifiable data before being treated as an established national statistic.

For prospective students, the issue is significant because individual applications can now be viewed against broader patterns associated with students from the same country.

The result is that students who have genuine academic intentions and are properly prepared may nevertheless be entering a more demanding visa environment.

Call for a reset

ABEC is responding by making public an advisory that it says is intended to help prospective students understand the expectations surrounding Australian student visa applications.

Education Consultancy and Placement Firms dealing with Australia generally use checklists when preparing applications, according to ABEC, but these are not normally made public.

The association said it was releasing its advisory to protect prospective students and allow them to make more informed decisions before committing substantial amounts of money to overseas education.

The chairman urged students to question advice received from consultancies or social-media platforms if it differs from the advisory. He also warned against accepting promotional claims without verification, particularly at a time when refusal rates have risen sharply.

“Desperate times will lead to desperate measures,” he said, urging students to carefully question and verify information before making decisions.

ABEC stressed that its advisory does not introduce a new set of visa requirements. Rather, it represents guidance developed over 22 years and recently updated following consultations with more than 20 university representatives.

The rise in Australian student visa refusals has implications beyond individual applicants, potentially affecting Bhutanese students, families and education businesses. ABEC is calling for greater responsibility across the education pathway, from recruitment and counselling to course selection and student conduct in Australia. The surge suggests that the traditional approach to Australian education may no longer be sufficient. For prospective students, meeting basic requirements may not be enough. Applications must demonstrate genuine, coherent and well-prepared study plans, while education consultancies and providers must ensure that the advice and pathways they offer can withstand increasing scrutiny.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu