Bhutan’s 13th FYP journey so far

If securing external grant is a measure of progress, Bhutan has done exceptionally well. As of December 31, 2024, Bhutan has made impressive progress in securing external grant support for the fiscal year 2024-2025, with a total budget of Nu 16.522 billion (B). Of this, Nu 6.984B, accounting for 42.27%, has already been received.

During the 12th Meet-the-Press (MTP) session on February 7, 2025, Finance Minister (FM) Lekey Dorji shared that the Government of India (GoI) has made a substantial contribution to this support, with a budgeted grant of Nu 12.206B for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2025. Currently, Nu 4.784B (39.19%) of this has been mobilized. Additionally, Bhutan has also secured Nu 2.200B (50.98%) of the budgeted Nu 4.316B in other external grant support, according to the Finance Minister.

On the loan front, the Finance Minister mentioned that approximately Nu 5.7B in external project-tied borrowings are estimated for FY 2024-2025, with Nu 1.7B (30.62%) already mobilized from various development partners.

In the same meeting, the Finance Minister provided an update on ongoing GoI projects under the Department of Surface Transport. These include crucial infrastructure projects such as the construction of new roads along the Gelephu-Trongsa highway, as well as significant improvements to primary and secondary national highways and Dzongkhag roads across all twenty Dzongkhags under Project Tied Assistance (PTA). The construction of key bridges, such as Gektong Zam and Pakhadrang Zam, is also part of this initiative.

Additionally, the Minister shared updates on the initiation of location surveys and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for proposed railway links between Gelephu-Kokrajhar and Samtse-Banarhat.

There are 85 major projects included in the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), with revised budgets for several of them. This includes the Pema (60-bedded) hospital, with a revised budget of about Nu 114 million, and the STEM Premier School, budgeted at Nu 50 million. The Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Monggar is also part of the 85 projects, with a revised budget of about Nu 300 million.

Projects under Dantak have commenced several activities in the 13th FYP, including the construction of the Dewathang-Nganglam Primary National Highway and improvements to various secondary national highways.

However, the Minister also cited challenges faced during the 13th FYP, particularly with delays in the preparation and submission of DPRs and initial project documents by budgetary agencies. “Despite reminders to begin formalities ahead of the budget appropriation act, agencies often wait for official approval, leading to unutilized budgets that spill over into the next financial year,” the Minister said.

“These delays hinder optimal fund utilization,” he emphasized, stressing the importance of timely planning and execution to ensure the success of these critical projects.

The vision of Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) is to transform Bhutan into a high-income, sustainable, and inclusive economy, with a focus on Gross National Happiness (GNH) as the guiding framework. This vision is centered on achieving equitable development while safeguarding the country’s cultural heritage, environment, and social well-being. It envisions Bhutan as a carbon-negative nation, where the well-being of its people and the preservation of its environment are intertwined with economic progress.

