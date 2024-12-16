Bhutanese Youth Leaders Embrace Theater-Based Techniques for Social Change

A group of 30 vibrant youth leaders from the Y-PEER Network successfully completed a transformative five-day training program (December 9–13) on theater-based techniques (TBT). Organized by the UNFPA and the Ministry of Education and Skills Development in collaboration with the National Center for Culture and Arts (NCCA) in Jordan, this initiative aims to empower young Bhutanese leaders to drive behavioral and social change on critical issues.

Empowering change through theater, the training, led by seasoned experts from the Middle East, provided participants with theatrical tools to facilitate in-depth discussions on social topics such as gender-based violence (GBV), sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), HIV, unplanned teenage pregnancies, and youth-related stigmas. The interactive and dynamic approach of TBT fosters engagement and dialogue, making it a powerful medium for addressing societal challenges.

Tandin Om, a participant from the College of Science and Technology, shared her enthusiasm. “The training taught me that theater is not only for entertainment but can also serve as a powerful tool to educate and inspire change. I’m excited to apply this newfound strategy to make a difference.”

The program combined theoretical insights with practical applications, covering role-playing, improvisation, creative writing, movement, scene development, and audience interaction. Participants also explored the responsibilities of facilitators and actors in delivering impactful messages.

For Tashi Phuntsho, Y-PEER coordinator from the College of Language and Cultural Studies (CLCS), the training was eye-opening.

“It’s my responsibility to bring these skills back to my college and community. What stood out to me was how the program effectively conveyed messages without relying on technology, offering a refreshing perspective in today’s digital age.”

The initiative was specifically designed for Y-PEER Bhutan network leaders, selected for their experience in working on youth-related issues such as SRHR, gender equality, and community development. The training encourages participants to incorporate theater as a modern advocacy tool, replacing traditional methods to engage audiences more effectively.

Dechen Tshomo, Assistant Program Officer with the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, reiterated, “Our objective is to modernize advocacy methods. Dramatization as an interactive tool can create awareness and advocacy for social change. These participants will serve as community resource persons, using performing arts to inspire action and make individuals agents of change.

The training was spearheaded by the National Center for Culture and Arts (NCCA), a Jordan-based nonprofit recognized as a Global Center of Excellence for theater-based techniques by UNFPA. The NCCA’s innovative programs have positively impacted over 80,000 individuals worldwide, demonstrating the power of performing arts to address societal issues and drive development.

By equipping youth leaders with interactive theater skills, this program ensures they can design and implement effective strategies to raise awareness and promote social change on pressing youth issues. Through engaging and vivid dramatizations, participants are set to become impactful change makers within their communities, addressing challenges with creativity and empathy.

This initiative underscores the transformative potential of the arts in fostering dialogue, breaking stigmas, and inspiring collective action for a better future.

By Maisori Rai from Thimphu