Bhutanese Workers Take First Steps into Singapore Job Market

Eight secure jobs under NTS Work Permit scheme as new overseas employment pathway opens

Eight Bhutanese workers have secured employment in Singapore under the country’s Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Work Permit framework, marking the first tangible outcome of Bhutan’s inclusion in Singapore’s foreign worker recruitment programme and opening a new pathway for Bhutanese jobseekers to access the city-state’s regulated labour market.

The eight workers have been placed in Singapore’s services sector, according to Gems Recruit Management, the recruitment agency facilitating the placements. The deployment represents the initial phase of Bhutan’s participation in the NTS framework after Singapore included Bhutan among eligible source countries in June 2025.

The NTS Work Permit framework allows Singapore employers to recruit foreign workers from selected countries for specific occupations approved under the scheme. While the programme creates new overseas employment opportunities for Bhutanese workers, recruitment remains limited to occupations listed under Singapore’s NTS Occupation List (NTS-OL).

According to Gems Recruit Management, all eight Bhutanese workers placed so far are employed in service-related occupations. No Bhutanese workers have yet been recruited under the manufacturing or logistics categories.

The agency said 60 percent of those deployed are women and 40 percent are men, reflecting growing opportunities for Bhutanese workers beyond traditional overseas employment destinations.

Gems Recruit Management also confirmed that it has not yet begun active recruitment for heavy vehicle drivers under Class 4 and Class 5 licences or specific manufacturing operator roles, following Singapore’s expansion of eligible occupations under the NTS framework.

However, the agency expects recruitment activities to gradually expand as employers and workers become more familiar with the new employment pathway and as additional occupations become available.

Singapore introduced the expansion of the NTS framework on June 1, 2025, adding Bhutan, Cambodia and Laos to the list of approved source countries. The move provided Bhutanese workers access to Singapore’s structured foreign employment system, which has traditionally relied on selected labour markets to meet manpower shortages in specific sectors.

Under the NTS framework, workers can only be recruited for occupations approved by Singapore authorities. The list currently covers selected roles in sectors such as construction, marine shipyard, process industries and certain service-sector occupations.

Singapore has gradually expanded the list in response to changing labour market demands. A further expansion is scheduled to take effect from September 1, 2026, adding more occupations in areas including food services, social services and aviation support services.

The expanded list is expected to create additional opportunities for Bhutanese jobseekers, particularly in sectors facing manpower shortages.

The inclusion of Bhutan in the NTS framework comes at a time when overseas employment has become an increasingly important option for Bhutanese workers seeking international exposure, higher income opportunities and professional experience.

Unlike general foreign worker recruitment, Singapore’s NTS system operates under strict conditions. Employers hiring under the scheme must comply with foreign worker quota requirements, levy obligations and other Work Permit regulations.

Workers recruited under the framework must receive a minimum fixed monthly salary of S$2,000, while employers must also meet workforce composition requirements, including applicable dependency ratio ceilings.

These measures are intended to ensure that foreign worker recruitment remains regulated while addressing labour shortages in sectors where local manpower supply is insufficient.

For Bhutan, the programme offers benefits beyond employment opportunities. Workers returning with international experience could contribute new skills, workplace practices and professional knowledge to Bhutan’s growing economy.

Business and employment observers say access to regulated labour markets such as Singapore can provide Bhutanese youth with additional career pathways while reducing reliance on a limited number of traditional overseas employment destinations.

The expansion of eligible occupations in 2026 could further broaden opportunities, particularly in areas such as food services, caregiving-related occupations and aviation support services.

Gems Recruit Management said Bhutanese interested in exploring employment opportunities in Singapore can submit their resumes for job matching and placement support. However, applicants must meet the eligibility requirements of specific occupations and follow approved recruitment procedures.

The agency cautioned that opportunities will depend on employer demand and available positions under Singapore’s NTS Occupation List.

As Bhutan begins its participation in Singapore’s NTS framework, the deployment of the first eight workers represents a modest but significant beginning. With future expansions expected to open more occupational categories, the programme could become an important channel for Bhutanese workers seeking international employment and skills development.

For now, the first group of Bhutanese workers in Singapore marks the beginning of a new chapter in Bhutan’s overseas employment landscape, one that could gradually connect more Bhutanese jobseekers with opportunities in one of Asia’s most competitive labour markets.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu