Bhutanese runner sets a new record

Another Fearless (Jigme) Bhutanese Takes Bhutan to Greater Heights

As Jigme Palden Dorji was returning home having conquered the Everest, another Bhutanese, Jigme Tenzin was around the same place committed to take his Nation’s name higher. On the evening of May 27th, 2024, Jigme Tenzin, working in Drukair, set a record in the Fastest Known Time (FKT), Lukla to Everest base run, completing it in 10 hours 8 minutes. Jigme broke seasoned runner Roland Hunter’s record who had completed the run in 10 hours 23 minutes.

Speaking to Business Bhutan from Kathmandu, Jigme Tenzin said the run was for the country and especially for His Majesty the King. “From the pandemic and now to the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), I see His Majesty doing everything and we cannot even think of how to assist our King. Through this run, I want the world to know about Bhutan, our environmental policies, how we are fighting climate change and of all, how an extraordinary King is leading us,” Jigme said, reiterating that his success is for “our King.” “There could not be a better place to do it than right at the base of the world’s tallest mountain, Mt. Everest,” Jigme said.

On how he knew about the run, Jigme said, it was through social media. A Fastest Known Time (FKT) is the speed record for a running, hiking or cycling route. Unlike most endurance sports competitions such as marathon world records, FKTs are self-organized and done alone or in small groups. The distance from Lukla to Everest Base Camp (EBC) is approximately 65 kilometers (40 miles) which is a 7 to 8-day hike and a 3 to 4-day descent. Jigme Tenzin strated from Lukla at 4.35 AM (local time) and reached the Everest Base Camp at 14.43 hours (2.43 PM).

“I could not have done this without the support of Druk Air staff. I am grateful to Honourable Dasho Yab for his support and encouragement always. I also would like to thank pilots of Drukair, Drukair, Bhutan Airlines and all my colleagues, friends and family for their support and wishes,” Jigme said, adding he thanked Planet Fitness Gym and “Sir Nim Gyaltshen, who was there with a warm reception at 5300m.”

Jigme is no stranger to most Bhutanese. The Druk Path Trek is like taking a walk for him. He completed the Jomolhari Trek, till Soe in 3 hours 30 minutes.

When asked if he had any message for Bhutanese, especially the young, Jigme said that he is a man with little words. “But I would like to tell everyone that His Majesty cannot do everything for us. Once we complete graduation, we are on our own and the best ones survive. I am not saying that I have achieved a great feat, but at least I am doing something. Youth who are good in sports should build on their talents. Families should support them.”