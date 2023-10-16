Bhutanese products steal the show at Qatar 

Qatari delegates noted an area for improvement: product labeling and packaging

The Horticulture Association of Bhutan (HAB) has caught the imagination and hearts of several people at the Qatar Expo. Bhutan’s display of bountiful produce, knotted with her rich culture and craftsmanship, has left an indelible mark on Expo attendees. Nonetheless, participants of the Expo said there is still room for improvement, especially in terms of value addition through product labeling, packaging and others.

At the heart of Bhutan’s exhibition was a diverse array of locally grown organic products, emphasizing and showcasing the nation’s dedication to sustainable agriculture. The display featured an impressive assortment of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, all cultivated with care in Bhutan’s pristine mountains and valleys. The organic products also underscored Bhutan’s commitment to preserving its unique environment.

The President of HAB in Bhutan, Tshering Wangchuk, said, “Bhutan’s participation at the Qatar Expo 2023 is a significant testament to the strengthening bilateral relationship between the two countries. Bhutan will take this opportunity to present a captivating display of its ready-made products, spanning from delicious culinary delights to exquisite handicrafts.”

Bhutan’s artisans showcased their exceptional skills, demonstrating their intricate textiles, woodwork, handicrafts, and packaged fruit and vegetable products. Expo attendees had the opportunity to witness firsthand, the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into each piece, reflecting the nation’s cultural finesse.

However, Qatari delegates noted an area for improvement: product labeling and packaging. While Bhutan’s products were a testament to the nation’s rich heritage and artisanal expertise, there was room to improve packaging and labeling. Clear and well-designed packaging, along with informative labels, were found to be crucial, especially for packaged goods where details such as ingredients, production methods, and product origins are essential for consumers.

Delegates from Qatar recognized this as an opportunity for collaboration and improvement and expressed interest in working together to develop packaging and labeling standards that would meet international requirements while showcasing Bhutan’s unique identity and commitment to quality.

Following the Qatar Expo, Bhutan’s horticultural sector is poised for increased exposure and development. The Expo served as a springboard for Bhutan to showcase its unique horticultural practices and products to a global audience.

The benefits of this exposure are multifaceted, especially considering international recognition. Bhutan’s participation in the Qatar Expo has garnered international attention and recognition and laid the grounds for potential collaborations with horticultural experts, research institutions, and international organizations.

The exchange of ideas and practices during the Expo will be invaluable. Bhutan can now invite experts and scholars to share their knowledge and collaborate with local horticulturists, leading to advancements in cultivation techniques, pest control, and sustainable practices.

Increased exposure often sparks innovation. Bhutan can channel the momentum gained from the Expo into research and development in horticulture, resulting in the discovery of new crops, cultivation methods, and technologies that can improve crop yields and sustainability.

Bhutan’s horticultural workforce can benefit from exposure to international best practices. Training programs and workshops can be organized to enhance the skills of local farmers and growers, improving the quality of produce and increasing income opportunities for Bhutanese communities.

Bhutan can explore new trade avenues for its horticultural products. The recognition gained at the Expo can open doors to international markets, allowing Bhutanese farmers and producers to export their goods and generate revenue for the country.

The Bhutanese delegation, comprising passionate farmers and skilled artisans, also shared their expertise with Qatari delegates, offering insights into sustainable farming practices and time-honored crafting techniques passed down through generations. This cultural exchange deepened the understanding of Bhutan’s dedication to preserving its natural environment and cultural identity.

Expo 2023 Doha is set to make history as the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Expo 2023 Doha is developed under Qatar’s National Vision 2030 organized under the Ministry of Municipality.

Expo 2023 Doha is held under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment” and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It will inspire visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics; Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, Sustainability.

Starting on 2 October, Expo 2023 Doha will take place over 179 days, running all the way through until Thursday March 28, 2024.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu