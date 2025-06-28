Bhutanese Community in the US Faces Uncertainty Amid Immigration Concerns

Sources say the US Immigration have a list of about 60 Bhutanese who have overstayed

The Bhutanese community residing in the United States now finds itself in a state of considerable uncertainty following a recent notification issued by Bhutan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET). The advisory, which comes in response to foreign media reports circulating within Bhutanese news outlets, has heightened anxiety among Bhutanese nationals in the US after speculation emerged that Bhutan could potentially be added to the list of countries subject to expanded U.S. travel restrictions should it be deemed non-cooperative on immigration matters.

Sources say that U.S. immigration authorities are reportedly in possession of the names and details of over 60 Bhutanese nationals who are believed to have overstayed their visas. Should the U.S. government choose to pursue enforcement actions, it is likely that deportations would begin with individuals on this list.

For many Bhutanese living in the U.S., the situation is deeply unsettling. Those who have read the ministry’s notification and are following political developments closely are especially concerned. One Bhutanese individual who is preparing to return home shared, “The notification makes it clear that if we choose to overstay and are apprehended by U.S. Immigration, our government may not be in a position to intervene. It is a clear message that we must act responsibly.”

She noted that while some Bhutanese are fully aware of the developments, others remain uninformed or dismissive, hoping the issue will resolve itself over time. “We plan to meet as a community soon to discuss our options and decide our next steps together,” she added.

Another Bhutanese resident explained that even fellow Bhutanese who are now naturalized U.S. citizens have been advising caution. “Senior members of the community here have told us this situation is unlike anything we have faced in the past,” he said. However, he also highlighted the confusion within the community, saying, “People have different views, and no one wants to be the first to leave. If a small group or a few individuals decide to return voluntarily, others may follow. But at the moment, people are waiting and watching. Apart from our own discussions, there is little communication or guidance coming from the Consulate here.”

He himself faces a particularly challenging dilemma, as he is in the process of applying for permanent residency. “I have an application for a Green Card due in August 2025. What I decide now will have lifelong consequences, so I must be extremely cautious,” he explained.

Another community member, who holds valid documents until June 2026, expressed concern about the broader implications for Bhutan. “We understand that the actions of Bhutanese who overstay can affect our country’s international standing. If people do not return voluntarily or comply with the laws, there is a real risk that the U.S. government may designate Bhutan as a non-cooperative state, which could lead to new travel restrictions for everyone,” he said.

He further emphasized the sense of responsibility many feel towards Bhutan. “We should remember that our government and our King have always stood by us, regardless of our status abroad. We received assistance during the pandemic, including vaccines and housing support, even for those without valid documents. If our country’s position is now at risk because of us, we must think carefully about our next steps,” he added.

Although he has not been able to reach many others, those he has spoken with share similar concerns. “A few of us believe it is better for both ourselves and our country if we return. But we do not yet know what the larger community thinks,” he noted.

According to an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters earlier and first reported by The Washington Post, the U.S. government has outlined several concerns, including a lack of cooperation by certain governments in providing reliable identity documentation and facilitating the repatriation of their citizens subject to removal orders. The cable also raised questions about the security and integrity of some countries’ passports.

This evolving situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between national interests, international cooperation, and the responsibility that citizens bear in upholding their country’s reputation abroad. For many in the Bhutanese community in the U.S., the coming months could prove decisive as they weigh their options and seek clarity on a path forward that aligns with both personal circumstances and their broader duty to their nation.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu